CCAD HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE SOLAR CHARGING STATION

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas— Corpus Christi Army Depot has attained another milestone in modernization and preparedness with the addition of solar-powered EV charging stations. In recognition, the depot held a Ribbon ribbon-cutting ceremony performed in collaboration with the City of Corpus Christi on Monday, April 7.



Representatives from Mayor Paulette Guajardo’s office and the City of Corpus Christi, governor appointed members of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission, and representatives from State Representative Todd Hunter’s office were among the over 50 attendees.



City of Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Sony Peronel said, “This year, we obtained two large grants totaling $1.1 million, with the city contributing an extra $130,000 in matching funds. So, that combined investment produced the results we see today and additional future results with our other initiatives in the queue.”

CCAD operates with approximately 300 electric service carts, one Ford Lightning pick-up truck, and 19 fueled vehicles.



CCAD commander, Col. Kevin Consedine said , “As the world goes green, this is only the first step. There are many other things we can do to be better stewards of our environment because, in the end, being more efficient with limited resources improves our ability to fulfill the Army's mission, whether protecting our water or doing everything in our power to reduce potentially dangerous emissions.”



Solar-powered EV charging stations will improve CCAD's operating efficiencies and mission readiness. The charging stations will reduce the depot's reliance on petroleum while demonstrating the Army's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



“This infrastructure aids base operations while also supporting our local workforce. Many of our visions are to commute from the base in electric vehicles, as I just observed in 50 Lightning [Ford F-150 Lightning, a fully electric pickup truck], which helps to compensate for the lack of EV infrastructure in major metropolitan regions. This project boosts national defense, provides crucial infrastructure for our military families, and attracts new investment to our community”, said Peronel.



Charging stations are also important for disaster preparedness and energy resiliency. They will enable CCAD to react to power supply failures and continue mission-critical helicopter maintenance and repair operations, thereby increasing the readiness and lethality of the nation’s warfighters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 17:40 Story ID: 495392 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CCAD HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE SOLAR CHARGING STATION, by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.