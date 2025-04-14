Tamiok Strike 2025 Begins - Opening Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, gives a speech at the opening ceremony for exercise Tamiok Strike 2025 on Murray Barracks Parade Field at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, April 14, 2024. Tamiok Strike 25 is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve interoperability and readiness between Papua New Guinea Defence Forces and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity in response to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk.) see less | View Image Page

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea – More than 200 U.S. Soldiers and Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers gather on Murray Barracks Parade Field to officially start exercise Tamiok Strike 2025 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, April 14, 2025.



The U.S. is represented by Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command; the 411th Engineer Battalion, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 9th Mission Support Command; and the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



“I am happy the PNGDF invited us back to continue building this amazing partnership and strengthen our readiness and regional security,” said Maj. Jessica Coffey, the U.S. Army forces officer in charge of the exercise, assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade.



Opening remarks were given by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



Gardner spoke about the U.S. Army Pacific’s intent on continuing its partnership with PNGDF. He solidified his statement saying, “The fact that we’re here together on this field is a demonstration of the fact that we’ll always be here.”



Lasting two-weeks from April 14 to April 25, this is the fifth iteration of Tamiok Strike and training will occur across across multiple locations within Papua New Guinea, to include Port Moresby, Lae and Wewak.



“Through our training and partnerships where we know each other, we build trust and confidence,” said Gardner. “We can handle any crisis together and keep that regional stability that is so important to our way of life, your way of life, so that we keep this region safe and secure.”



Planned training events include a staff planning exercise, medical training, infantry tactics training, and the construction of a bunkhouse, each initiative reinforces U.S. Army Pacific's commitment to building readiness and enhancing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.



Tamiok Strike 25 is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve interoperability and readiness between Papua New Guinea Defence Forces and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity in response to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region.