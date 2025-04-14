NAVFAC Washington Hosts Successful Planner Training Day to Strengthen Planning Community

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington hosted a comprehensive Planner Training Day, February 26, NSA Bethesda, Maryland. The event brought together more than 170 planning professionals from across the organization's Facilities Engineering Commands (FECs).



The training day, spearheaded by Richard Owen, Planning, Design, Construction Strategic Planning Division (PDC3) director, focused on four key training topics while reestablishing and strengthening the Planning Community following recent organizational changes.



"We've experienced significant attrition at every level since the reorganization," said Owen. "This event was designed not only to provide essential technical training but also to reconnect our planning professionals and introduce new community management resources."



The day-long event featured specialized training sessions on Real Estate Requirement Packages, Planning as a Discipline, Basic Facilities Requirement procedures and Work Classification analysis. These skills are crucial for improving project development and execution across naval facilities.



In his session ‘Planning as a Discipline,’ Owen emphasized the discipline's core focus on accountability and improving spaces for naval missions and personnel. The training day also introduced attendees to PDC3 Community Management initiatives and highlighted training resources available on the PDC3 SharePoint site.



Capt. Omarr Tobias, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, delivered the opening address, underscoring the importance of the planning community to NAVFAC's strategic goals. The event aligns with NAVFAC Strategic Design 2.0's effort to ‘Strengthen Our System Command Team.’



As part of ongoing community development, PDC3 launched a Planning Capabilities Survey to assess training needs and identify hidden skillsets among planning professionals.



A follow-up training event focused on Encroachment Management, Site Approvals, and Space Management is scheduled for May 14 at Metzger Hall, Annapolis, Maryland.

