Pacific Marines Tour the Bishop Museum

HONOLULU – Pacific Marines visited the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in Honolulu, March 31, 2025, to gain a deeper understanding of the local cultural landscape and history of Hawaii.



The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum is Hawaii’s largest museum and is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the islands’ rich cultural and natural history. Founded in 1889, the museum houses extensive collections of Polynesian artifacts, Hawaiian art, and significant environmental specimens that highlight the unique biodiversity of the islands.



The visit brought together U.S. Marines from U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. They explored exhibits like the Hawaiian Hall, featuring artifacts and voyaging tools; the Pacific Hall, sharing Oceania’s stories; and the Richards T. Mamiya Science Adventure Center, with displays on Hawaii’s ecosystems and volcanic geology. These exhibits deepened the Marines' connection to Hawaii, furthering their understanding of the strategic importance of the Pacific theater to our country’s past, present, and future.



Marines in the Indo-Pacific have a long history of service in Hawaii. As warfighters who have consistently trained and operated in the region, their presence is deeply connected to the islands, supporting both their military objectives and the local community. For the Marines stationed here, this exchange is an important part of their mission. By building meaningful relationships with local communities, they strengthen trust, cooperation, and mutual respect, ensuring their presence fosters peace and security in the region.



“When I first got to Hawaii, I did not expect for the island to have such an important history,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter, combat photographer, Communication Strategy and Operations, MARFORPAC. “To experience this culture made me appreciate and want to protect my home, even if it’s temporary.”



In addition to the exhibits, the Marines had the opportunity to engage in discussions with local cultural experts, including curators and historians from the museum. These interactions allowed for a deeper understanding of Hawaii's history, from its ancient Polynesian roots to its modern-day challenges and triumphs. The exchange of knowledge between the Marines and museum staff underscored the importance of bridging military and local perspectives to foster mutual respect. This collaboration also highlights the value of education and outreach programs that help preserve Hawaii's legacy for future generations.



Connecting with the local community builds cultural awareness and strengthens their ability to operate respectfully and effectively in diverse environments. These experiences foster empathy, enhance cooperation with regional partners, and instills a sense of purpose while serving far from home.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rafael Gonzalezvizacarra, an admin clerk with Headquarters and Service Battalion, MARFORPAC, emphasized the importance of understanding the local culture. “As guests, it’s important to develop awareness of our surroundings to embrace the culture and help preserve what the local community calls home,” he said.



This visit also reflects the commander’s intent for Pacific Marines to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific through meaningful engagement with the communities in which they operate. By building strong connections with local populations, Marines foster mutual respect and trust, reinforcing their commitment to a responsible and enduring presence in the region.



“Taking time to understand the environment we’re surrounded by helps us serve with more intention and respect,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Shannon O’Neill, operations branch, COMMSTRAT, MARFORPAC. “When we invest in learning the history and way of life of the places we’re called to, we build trust that extends beyond the mission – and that kind of understanding makes us better Marines, not just tactically, but as people.”



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps, representing nearly two-thirds of its active-duty combat power. Known collectively as “Pacific Marines,” these forces serve as a forward-deployed, expeditionary force-in-readiness. Operating as integrated air-ground-logistics teams, they are positioned throughout the Indo-Pacific and work daily alongside joint forces, allies, and partners. Their mission is to deter aggression, respond to crises, and, if called upon, fight and win on behalf of the Nation through unmatched warfighting capability and regional expertise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 Story ID: 495382 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US