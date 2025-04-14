TRICARE’s Near Patient Program: What To Know

Photo By Naoto Anazawa | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron nurse...... read more read more Photo By Naoto Anazawa | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany King, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron nurse practitioner from San Diego, California was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa) see less | View Image Page

For service members and their family members living overseas, challenges like language barriers and unfamiliar health systems may make getting medical care stressful. But getting health care overseas doesn’t have to be difficult. Luckily, TRICARE offers a program to help.



“The Near Patient Program aims to help monitor your medical care and assist you,” said Michael Griffin, senior program analyst, TRICARE Overseas Program Office at the Defense Health Agency. “The program’s goal is to ensure you are fully informed and reassured that you are receiving quality healthcare services and having a positive patient experience.”



What is the Near Patient Program?

If you have TRICARE Prime Overseas or TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas, the NPP can help facilitate your health care in ten overseas locations. The program uses teams of in-country medical professionals who speak the local language to help you understand and navigate your local health care system.



Where is NPP Support Available?



The NPP is available in the following overseas locations:

• Bahrain

• Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

• Germany

• Greece

• Italy

• Japan

• Poland

• Romania

• South Korea

• Spain

If you’re not in one of these designated NPP locations, the TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Call Center can provide 24/7 support, as described in the TRICARE Overseas Program Handbook. To find country-specific phone numbers, check out the TRICARE Overseas contractor website.



How does the NPP work?



If you’re admitted to a hospital in one of these locations, the local Near Patient Team gets to work. These teams include nurses and doctors who can:

• Visit or call you in the hospital

• Speak with your providers to get updates

• Share these updates with your military providers

• Help overcome cultural and language barriers

• Answer any medical questions

• Help with any concerns about the care you are receiving



What services does the NPP offer?



The NPP offers helpful services to help facilitate your care. These include:

1. Local knowledge: Teams explain how health care works in that country.

2. Language help: The program helps you understand local medical norms and cultural differences.

3. Medical answers: Teams answer your questions about your care.

4. Hospital care: Teams monitor your hospital stays and work with local doctors.

5. Record keeping: Staff work with local doctors to collect your medical records.

The NPP provides hands-on help in many ways. A Near Patient Nurse may visit you in the hospital to check on your care and address any concerns you have.



These teams also keep your primary care manager informed about your treatment. The program aims to ensure a smooth transition between local civilian providers and military hospitals and clinics.



How can I access the NPP?



To access NPP assistance and expertise in designated NPP locations, you should download and register on the MyCare Overseas™ beneficiary app and portal to get in contact with a NPT.



The app allows you to chat directly with your NPT daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. To initiate a chat, click on “24/7 Assistance” and then “Chat Now” in the “My Local Care Team” section. If you’re unable to access the chat or have any questions, you can call your TOP Regional Call Center.



If you have TRICARE Prime Overseas or TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas, the NPP offers peace of mind when you need medical care overseas. By bridging any cultural and language gaps, the program makes sure military families get the best possible care in these NPP locations overseas.