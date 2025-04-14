Fort Knox official reminds community to think safety during spring, summer months

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A Fort Knox Safety officer is calling on community members to keep safety in mind as they enjoy the spring and summer months.



Jared Jones said while excessive alcohol consumption seems to have been a critical magnet for many of the accidents that have plagued the warmer weather in Kentucky, so has complacency.



“In April, we want to focus on motorcycle safety,” said Jones. “Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that in 2022 there were 6,218 motorcyclists killed, which represents 15% of all traffic fatalities. In order to keep everyone safe, we are urging drivers and motorcyclists to share the road and be alert.”



Jones said there are online and in-person courses for both beginner and experienced motorcycle riders that offer advice on staying safe while traveling.



“In addition, we offer four various motorcycle check rides, which give Soldiers a chance to get out in a group and exhibit safe driving or operation behaviors,” said Jones.



The first ride was cancelled due to severe thunderstorms. The next ride is scheduled for May 9 – a trip to downtown Owensboro to participate in the BBQ and Barrels Festival. The other two planned dates are July 11 and Sept. 19.



“Motorcyclists will be able to do something fun for the day,” said Jones.



For May, Jones said their focus will be on boating safety. In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 3,844 boating accidents, resulting in 564 deaths, 2,126 injuries and about $63 million in property damage.



“The National Safety Council focuses on life jackets being essential to boating safety,” said Jones. “Make sure that you're wearing those while you're operating a boat.”



Jones said getting educated with Kentucky-specific safety courses from the National Association of Boating Law Administrators (https://idash.nasbla.net/idashboards/viewer/?guestuser=guest&dashID=233&c=0&NRD=True) is a great way to ensure better boating practices.



“You can also go to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife website at https://fw.ky.gov/Boat/Pages/Boater-Education.aspx, and they will point you toward a boater education card, which counts as your boating license,” said Jones. “And don’t drink and drive. Exercise good judgement and respect your limits in order to avoid injury.”



Jones considers the months of June through August more of a general outdoors topic since most people enjoy summer vacations at this time. He focused on weather-related dangers.



Tornados pose a threat in the area from time to time. Jones suggested downloading a copy of the American Red Cross’s tornado preparedness checklist as a handy reference on what and what not to do. It can be found at https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/tornado.html.



Another potential hazard, especially in July, involves fireworks.



“You want to always make sure that you're using these outside and you have a bucket water or a hose in case of nearby accidents,” said Jones. “You also want to get rid of any fireworks which you think may be faulty, and obviously you want to supervise children when they're handling sparklers. Leave the big fireworks to the adults.”



Jones urged fireworks enthusiasts to take their pets into consideration, as well.



“Fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets,” said Jones. “As a matter of fact, I had a personal encounter with this about 12 years ago. I took a dog to a fireworks festival thinking that she would be okay because she always stood by my side, and she actually ended up running off.”



The festival, in Richmond, Va., had been attended by over 40,000 people, and Jones said the dog quickly disappeared in the crowd. He spent the next two days looking for her.



“We found her on the other side of the city,” said Jones. “Thankfully, she hadn’t been hit by a car or anything, but it was a wakeup call for me.”



Throughout the summer months, heat is always a big concern in Kentucky. The temperatures can soar, causing heat exhaustion and more.



“Each year, there are dozens of workers who die and thousands more become ill, related to heat and humidity,” said Jones. “[The Occupational Safety and Health Administration] states that 40% of these deaths can occur in the construction industry, but we have workers in every field here so are susceptible, especially our Soldiers.”



The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center provides several tips and advice on a whole range of spring and summer-related safety topics at its “Spring & Summer: Be Aware, Prepare, Take Care” campaign website at https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Seasonal-Safety-Campaigns/Spring-Summer-Safety-2025.



Finally, Jones reemphasized avoiding the use of alcohol in situations where travel will occur.



“The Traffic Safety Administration stated that a person is killed on average about every 39 minutes throughout the United States because of drunk driving,” said Jones. “You need to give your full attention to the road, and alcohol prevents that.”



