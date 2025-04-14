After years of abusive behavior Soldier convicted of domestic violence, other crimes

VILSECK, Germany – A military jury convicted Staff Sgt. Joshua Jordan, 32, of multiple offenses to include domestic violence and assault consummated by a battery during his court-martial on April 4 at the Rose Barracks Courtroom.



Jordan, a transportation management coordinator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, was sentenced by the military judge to two and a half years in prison and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



Jordan was convicted for domestic violence crimes committed against his wife, a local German national, between June 2022 and Feb. 2024 at or near Stuttgart, Germany.



His wife testified in court that during the couple’s more than 10 years of marriage, she suffered years of abuse that spanned multiple moves at various military installations. She was too afraid to report these crimes until now.



The specific crimes Jordan was convicted of include a violent offense where he struck his wife one or more times while driving a vehicle with their children and mother-in-law in the car. Jordan was also convicted of communicating a threat to kill his wife via text message occurring around the same time period.



He was also convicted of assaulting his wife’s brother, also a local German national, who stepped in between his sister and Jordan to protect her from a potential violent attack.



In addition to these charges, Jordan was also convicted of failing to obey a military protective order where he approached his wife while she was meeting with investigators with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division attempting to report other instances where he had violated the order.



At trial, Jordan’s wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law all testified about what they experienced. The prosecution also called numerous law enforcement officers and agents who corroborated the families’ testimony.



“This case is an example of the extreme courage it takes for victims of domestic violence to come forward, report, and stick with the process to see that justice is done,” said Capt. Noah Stochl, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“The credit certainly lies with the victims in the case, but also with members of Army CID, the 7th Army Training Command Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, and OSTC for surrounding the victims with the necessary support and facilitating an avenue for a positive result after years of abuse.”



“Domestic violence will not be tolerated in our Army," said Army CID Europe Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Ryan Hall. "This conviction brings justice to the victims and sends a powerful message to all: Army CID will thoroughly investigate violent crimes involving the United States Army and hold perpetrators accountable.”



Jordan is being held in the Sembach confinement facility in Germany awaiting orders to be transferred to a facility in the U.S.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Stuttgart Resident Unit and prosecuted by Stochl and Capt. Lisa Bourgeois, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 7th Army Training Command.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

