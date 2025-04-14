AFRC Command Team visits Alamo Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command, meets with Citizen Airmen assigned to the 433rd Mission Support Group during a multi-day visit to the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, April 6, 2025. Over the course of a multi-day tour, Healy and his team observed a series of demonstrations and briefings from Reserve Citizen Airmen highlighting operations at the 433rd Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Adriana Barrientos) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nuñez, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the Air Force Reserve, visited the 433rd Airlift Wing, April 4–6, to engage with Citizen Airmen and gain a deeper understanding of the wing’s mission and capabilities.

At the beginning of the Unit Training Assembly weekend, Healy tapped into his experience from more than 5,000 flight hours and piloted a C-5M Super Galaxy, supported by 433rd AW aircrew members. The flight allowed Healy to see firsthand the professionalism, skill, and precision of the Alamo Wing aircrew as they operated the Air Force’s largest aircraft during a training flight.

During the visit, Healy and Nuñez toured several units across the wing, including the 433rd Maintenance Squadron, 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and 433rd Security Forces Squadron. The AFRC command team met with the Development and Training Flight and 433rd Force Support Squadron members as well.

“It’s amazing to see what the capabilities are and how great a job everyone is doing,” said Healy. “This is the day to day, and one of the best parts is to see and hear what you’ve done and see what’s the tone and tenor of these teams. That’s how you get true return in terms of what people are thinking about the job.”

The command team observed as Citizen Airmen conducted a variety of demonstrations and briefings. Additionally, both Healy and Nuñez inspected key training areas equipped with virtual reality systems, highlighting the integral parts these facilities play in supporting the wings operational readiness.

Each of the units visited play a vital role in sustaining the 433rd AW mission readiness and operational effectiveness. The 433rd MXS ensures aircraft like the C-5 are always safe, functional, and mission-ready. The 433rd AES provides critical in-flight medical care during contingency operations and humanitarian missions.



Meanwhile, the Force Support Squadron supports a wide variety of personnel programs that are integral to taking care of Airmen, and the Development and Training Flight prepares incoming trainees for Basic Military Training, shaping the future reserve force. By engaging with these units, Healy and Nuñez gained firsthand insight into the effectiveness of the diverse capabilities that drive the wing’s success.

Their visit included an enlisted call near the end of the UTA, speaking directly with Citizen Airmen about key priorities and the future of the Reserve force. The event provided enlisted members with the opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and hear from senior leadership about topics that affect their careers and daily service.

“We have to make sure we’re not just developing our Airmen for the UTA,” Nuñez said. “You're really developing them for the big game, for that big fight. The Reserve has always stepped up when they needed to, and we will continue to do that going forward.”

Throughout the visit, the command team took time to recognize outstanding performers across the wing. Airmen who demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and performance were presented with coins in recognition of their contributions to mission success.

“We deliver a force that is efficient, effective, accessible, and above all, lethal,” said Healy. “I couldn’t be more excited to be here, and I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible work being done by the 433rd.”

Visits like this provide AFRC leadership with recent updates on mission readiness, strengthen connections with Airmen, and ensure Citizen Airmen are equipped, empowered, and supported to meet the demands of today’s mission and tomorrow’s challenges.