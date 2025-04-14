Coast Guard concludes Operation Coal Shovel

DETROIT – Coast Guard Sector Detroit announces the end of Operation Coal Shovel, bringing the icebreaking season to a close on the lower Great Lakes, Monday.



Operation Coal Shovel began on January 6 and officially concluded on April 14 due to lack of ice coverage and complete waterway availability for commerce. The operation covers an area spanning from the St. Lawrence Seaway, Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, the Detroit / St. Clair River System, and southern Lake Huron.



Over the 98 days of the 2024-2025 domestic icebreaking season, U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards joined efforts to conduct wintertime search and rescue, minimize potential for flooding, provide assistance to island residents for critical supplies and services, and ensure the safe movement of cargo on Great Lakes ships. U.S. Coast Guard cutters Bristol Bay (WTGB 102), Neah Bay (WTGB 105), Morro Bay (WTGB 106) and Mackinaw (WLBB-30) participated in this year’s operation, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard ships Samuel Risley, Griffon and Amundsen. U.S. ice breaking assets assigned to Op Coal Shovel combined to deliver over 900 hours of icebreaking assistance and preventative icebreaking support to establish and maintain tracks in ice covered waterways. In total, the operation directly assisted 141 vessel transits, ensuring commercial vessel safety.



Although the vast majority of ice has melted from waterways within the Operation Coal Shovel area of responsibility, ice may still linger in some spots that could pose hazards to recreational vessels. Despite water temperatures rising, hypothermia can set in within a matter of minutes.



Recreational waterway users should closely consider safety and risk factors before venturing onto the water.



For additional information, contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at 313-910-1234.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 14:36 Story ID: 495365 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN