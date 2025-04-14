Commander, Submarine Group 9 Visits Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Rear Adm. Thomas Wall, commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, visited leadership and students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University April 3-4, 2025.



During his time at the university known for its innovation in aviation and technology, Wall met with University President, Dr. P. Barry Butler, as well as university directors and ROTC leadership to discuss continued teamwork and opportunities for collective growth and development.



Wall, a career submariner who has held numerous command and staff positions throughout his naval career, also toured the Daytona Beach campus, visited several classrooms and spoke to ROTC students directly over the course of his two-day visit. He received a firsthand look at engineering and applied science program instruction and Navy officer leadership curriculum, and applauded university leaders for their innovation in those fields as well as others.



He took time to speak with students about their fields of study, and in turn, explained to them about the Navy, its commissioning programs, nuclear engineering and the role he plays as leader of three squadrons that include 14 total submarines – all of which can operate around the world and at a moment’s notice. Wall specifically highlighted the role of nuclear propulsion officers, and how students can achieve success while serving their country by entering the Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) program.



The technical expertise students gain at a university such as Embry-Riddle is a key part of the success many achieve upon graduating, according to Wall. That level of expertise, he said, is what we are looking for as we seek the best candidates to become naval officers. As Sailors continue to build upon the Navy the nation needs today, the next generation of Sailors are out there now who can push innovation and development for a Navy the nation will need well into the future.



With the NUPOC program, students learned they can earn a salary while attending school, which will allow them to focus more on achieving success in the classroom. As long as they meet screening requirements, they can qualify for several benefits that not only apply during their time in college, but continue to follow them throughout their service commitment in the Navy and beyond.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.



SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear powered submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19 and eight SSBNs and two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest.

