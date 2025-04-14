Jacksonville Recruiters, MEPS Host Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

Recruiting staff assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville and Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Southeast, as well as Jacksonville Military Entrance Processing Station Jacksonville, hosted Rear Adm. James Waters, commander, Navy Recruiting Command, March 13, 2025.



Waters’ visit highlighted his commitment to supporting Navy recruiting across the U.S. and gave NTAG, RTAG and MEPS personnel the opportunity to showcase their efforts face-to-face with CNRC’s top officer. It also provided Sailors and civilian staff with insight on both current and future efforts aimed at giving them the best opportunities to continue bolstering the Navy’s ranks.



Waters started his day by attending a workout session with Warrior Challenge coordinators from NTAG Jacksonville. During this time, Sailors who screen potential candidates specifically for Navy Special Warfare programs led aspiring future Sailors in a physical screening test (PST) – one of the prerequisites to earn a Special Warfare contract. The test included a run, swim and pull-up portion, and highlighted the success NTAG Jacksonville recruiters continue to have in exceeding Warrior Challenge recruiting goals.



Following the PST, Waters visited Sailors at RTAG Southeast to speak about the mission of recruiting specifically for the Navy Reserve ranks. Conversation topics included some of the challenges recruiters face in today’s world, and Waters addressed many of the changes he and his staff have made to overcome them and ensure continued success. He also highlighted areas where RTAG Sailors have achieved success and recognized the work they are doing daily to support the Navy Reserve.



Waters then visited Jacksonville MEPS, where he spoke with personnel across the command about how much their efforts are contributing to Navy recruiting not only meeting, but exceeding its annual goals. Cmdr. Ryan Roeling, commander of 10th Battalion and Jacksonville MEPS, took point on the tour and not only recognized the Sailors’ responsible for processing new accessions, but the medical staff for their mission contributions as well.



As Roeling put it, Jacksonville MEPS continues to achieve success with carefully orchestrated teamwork across all areas, and tireless innovation on all fronts.



Waters then spoke directly with future Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers, immediately after he led them in reciting the oath of enlistment – which cemented their commitment to serve the nation as part of its Armed Forces. He emphasized what an honor it was for him to lead then in reciting the oath, and how much both he and the rest of the nation appreciates their willingness to serve.



The visit then shifted to NTAG Jacksonville, where Waters met with headquarters staff in the Baymeadows area and Navy Recruiting Stations Orange Park and West Jacksonville. Following an office call with Cmdr. Joseph Collins, commanding officer of NTAG Jacksonville, and command leadership, Waters spoke with military and civilian staff in a similar manner to their Reserve counterparts – highlighting areas where they have achieved success, as well opening the floor to questions regarding current efforts and opportunities for streamlining processes.



“It was an honor to host Admiral Waters and speak with him directly about the amazing effort our staff is putting toward recruiting the best our nation has to offer,” Collins said. “Our area of operations covers a vast amount of southeast Georgia and north Florida, and it is no small task to achieve the levels of success our personnel have reached. However, we will continue to grow and better ourselves every day, and it is great to have someone as motivated and dedicated as Admiral Waters at the helm to lead the charge.”



Once the visit was complete, Waters left Jacksonville MEPS and recruiting personnel with a promise to seek continuous improvement on all fronts and to support them in every way possible. His challenge to them was to do the same – always strive for greatness and support one another throughout.



Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread over 144,000 square miles of Florida and Georgia.



CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

