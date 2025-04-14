53rd Transportation Battalion (Movement Control) Inactivation

The 53rd Transportation Battalion (Movement Control) holds a history of service and adaptability within the U.S. Army. Due to their historical post WWII partnership with Germany, the battalion’s SIEGESRÄDER motto translates to "Victory Wheels." On April 10, 2025, the battalion inactivated as part of the U.S. Army’s initiative to redistribute logistics assets.



First constituted May 28, 1943, as the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 53rd Quartermaster Truck Battalion, the battalion activated in North Africa on June 22, 1943. During World War II, they participated in seven campaigns: Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Anzio, Rome-Arno, Southern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe.

Following World War II, 53rd underwent multiple inactivations, redesignations, and reactivations. Notably, on October 29, 1999, it reorganized at Fort McPherson, Georgia, as the 53rd Movement Control Battalion.

With the onset of the Global War on Terrorism in 2001, the battalion experienced near-constant rotations into the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Its headquarters and subordinate units deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait as part of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn.



In 2017, 2020, and 2024, the 53rd Transportation Battalion once again deployed, this time to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, overseeing transportation equipment and personnel to reassure NATO allies and ensure regional security. After completing the mission in Europe in 2021, the battalion relocated to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, activating there on December 3, 2021, to provide superior transportation support to America’s First Corps.



Lt. Col. Nathaniel Groves, commander of the 53rd Transportation Battalion, closed with:

“The colors are cased once more, but not in defeat but a recognition of a mission complete,” Groves said at the close of the ceremony. “Though the formation disperses, the legacy of the battalion and its accomplishments will leave a legacy through the bonds in shared hardships, the spirit of the Soldiers will endure, etched in the unit’s history. The battalion answered the call with honor, passing forward the lessons learned, and lives touched.”

The history of the 53rd Transportation Battalion (Movement Control) will live on in the stories and accomplishments of its Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:57 Story ID: 495357 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 53rd Transportation Battalion (Movement Control) Inactivation, by CPT Francesca Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.