NAVFAC Northwest Reflects on Seabee Legacy, Calls for Innovation to Meet Growing Mission Demands

With facilities spanning multiple installations across Washington State, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest rarely has the opportunity to bring large groups of personnel together. However, during a recent tour across NAVFAC Northwest’s area of responsibility, Capt. Preston Taylor, commanding officer, seized the opportunity to not only connect with employees but to inspire them, invoking the legacy of the Seabees to reinforce the importance of their work and the values that carry the NAVFAC mission forward.



“This year marks the 83rd birthday of the Seabees,” said Taylor, referencing the storied construction force. “Their spirit lives on in every project we face. Every time we need to find a way to adapt, build smarter, and support the warfighter in a dynamic environment, we embody the Seabee legacy.”



The Seabees were born out of necessity during World War II, when civilian contractors building defense infrastructure overseas came under fire and were unable to defend themselves under the rules of war. In response, the Navy called for tradesman—carpenters, electricians, heavy equipment operators, steelworkers—to don the uniform and serve as both builders and defenders. The result was the formation of the Naval Construction Force.



“Our footprint is vast, and so are our responsibilities,” said Taylor. “That’s why it is important we take moments like these to connect, to reflect, and refocus on what we are here to do. I’m here to emphasize the importance of your work and remind you that the resilience and ingenuity of those who came before us serve as an example of how we continue to meet mission demands despite increasing complexities.”



The visits come at a time of growing military construction (MILCON) demands, especially at the U.S. Navy’s public shipyards and strategic weapons installations. As the Navy continues to expand its capabilities in the Pacific, the demand for robust infrastructure—dry docks and piers to shore power and facilities that support submarines, aircraft, and fleet operations—grows.



“We are not just building projects. We are enabling warfighter capability,” said Taylor. “Our Navy needs modern, resilient infrastructure to sustain forward presence, and NAVFAC delivers that.”



To underscore the message, Taylor referenced a display of historical photographs shown at the recent Seabee Ball; black-and-white images of Seabees working across the Pacific and Atlantic during World War II—building airstrips, landing causeways, and facilities under extreme conditions.



“These images tell the story of a force that built under fire, innovated with limited resources, and never lost sight of the mission,” said Taylor. “They are a reminder that determination, adaptability, and teamwork are timeless.”



As the photos circulated among the staff, Taylor asked everyone to consider the attributes visible in the photos. Qualities like perseverance, resourcefulness, and camaraderie were voiced—attributes that still define NAVFAC personnel today.



“Like the Seabees of the past, we too face constraints. Growing demands, limited resources, and a complex global environment,” said Taylor. “But with the same grit and ingenuity, we will adapt and innovate to get the job done.”



Taylor’s message resonates directly with current Department of Defense (DoD) priorities. In his message to the force immediately following his confirmation in January, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth outlined his vision, calling for the DoD to achieve “peace through strength” by rebuilding the military, restoring warrior ethos, and reestablishing deterrence.



“We are the closest to the problems and the solutions,” said Taylor. “As we look towards mission growth, especially in areas like (Naval Base Kitsap) Bremerton and Bangor, we must remain focused on how to streamline our work and eliminate inefficiencies. It’s not just about building infrastructure—it’s about ensuring our warfighters have the tools to succeed in the face of evolving threats.”



NAVFAC Northwest’s strength, Taylor noted, lies in its authorities—particularly in acquisition and construction—and in the talent and creativity of its people. Through a commitment to the Navy’s Get Real Get Better initiative, Taylor urged staff to stay engaged, own risk, and push innovation forward from the ground up.



“This is about competence, confidence, and commitment,” said Taylor. “Just like the Seabees, we create order out of disorder. We figure it out, and we deliver for our Navy and for our nation.”



