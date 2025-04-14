USS Russell (DDG 59) Color Guard Performs for San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

SAN DIEGO, Ca. - On Apr. 12, the color guard of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) marched onto the Snapdragon Stadium pitch to parade the colors before a match between San Diego Wave Fútbol Club (Wave FC) and Kansas City Current (KC). This tradition stems from protecting regimental colors in infantry battle but remains a ceremonial duty honoring the past and present service of military members.

Russell’s color guard is made up of four Sailors: Operations Specialist Seaman Corbin Ledet (right rifle), Operations Specialist Seaman Thomas Baker (American flag), Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Third Class Nicholas Linarducci (U.S. Navy flag), and Operations Specialist Seaman Jason Jaramillo (left rifle). Although this was their first performance before a sporting event, they regularly perform for change of command and retirement ceremonies.

OSSN Baker, the color guard commander from Tampa, FL., began performing alongside Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets from Spoto High School in 2019. The teamwork and camaraderie he shared with his fellow cadets was something he wanted to recreate with his shipmates aboard Russell.

“Parading the colors helps preserve military traditions, instills pride in participants, and inspires patriotism by reminding people of the sacrifices made by service members. Overall, it embodies the values of respect, unity, and tradition,” said Baker

Wave FC has hosted military bands and color guards before. Most recently, a U.S. Air Force color guard performed during their annual military appreciation night. The community relations coordinator for Wave FC, Tiffany Tomlin, described the significance of hosting military color guards.

“By inviting the color guard to present the colors at our home match, we not only showcase the strength, discipline, and tradition of our military, but also create a moment of gratitude among our fans. We’re able to live and work in the beautiful city we love because of the selfless dedication of these individuals. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them and their families who serve right alongside them,” said Tiffany.

Wave FC will host Russell’s color guard a second time on May 10 before their match against Portland Thorns Fútbol Club.

Russell, homeported in San Diego, is part of Naval Surface Group Southwest and Destroyer Squadron 23.

