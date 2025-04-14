Continue the Family Legacy

Jacksonville, NC – Growing up in a military town like Jacksonville, North Carolina, it was no surprise when brothers Justin Wright and Kyron Dozier decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy together. Coming from a family with deep military roots, the two young men saw service not just as a duty, but as a calling.



Justin, 24, and Kyron, 20, officially swore into the Navy this past week at a ceremony at the local recruiting station. With their grandfather and Justin’s dad—both former military, the brothers shook hands with their recruiter and prepared to embark on a journey of their own.



A Family Tradition of Service



Jacksonville, home to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, has long been a community where military service is part of everyday life. The brothers grew up hearing stories of Justin’s father deployments and their grandfather’s time serving. However, instead of following in the Marine Corps footsteps, they chose the Navy.



“Our grandfather always talked about the importance of serving, but he never pressured us,” said Justin. “We both knew we wanted to be part of something bigger than ourselves. The Navy just felt like the right fit.”



Kyron agreed, adding, “We grew up around the water, and we wanted to travel the world. The Navy gives us that opportunity while still letting us serve our country.”



Brothers in Boot Camp



The two will be going to Navy boot camp, where they will undergo eight weeks of rigorous training. Though they will be in separate divisions, they plan to push each other to succeed.



“It’s comforting knowing I’m not going in alone,” Kyron said before departing. “We’ve always had each other’s backs, and that won’t change just because we’re wearing a uniform.”



After boot camp, Kyron plans to train as a “STG” Sonar Technician Surface, while Justin is set to become a “MM” Machinist Mate.



A Proud Community



The brothers’ enlistment has been met with support from the Jacksonville community, where military service is a way of life. Their former teachers, coaches, and neighbors have expressed pride in seeing two local young men take this step.



As they prepare to embark on this new chapter, Justin and Kyron remain focused on their shared goal: serving their country, pushing each other to be their best, and carrying on their family’s legacy of military service.



“Wherever we end up,” Justin said, “we know we’ll always have each other’s six.”



