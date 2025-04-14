U.S. Army Soldiers with the 172nd Cyber Protection Team Complete First Cyber Certification Test in Michigan

FORT CUSTER, Mich. – Cyber soldiers of the 172nd Cyber Protection Team on March 11th completed a specialized cyber certification test as part of the Job Qualification Readiness (JQR) training, a critical step in ensuring their readiness to defend against evolving cyber threats. As part of the National Guard Bureau’s (NGB) effort to standardize and certify cyber operations across the force, this first-time certification training ensures soldiers are prepared to support missions at both state and federal levels.



The JQR serves as a comprehensive evaluation to ensure cyber operators are mission ready. This training process builds on the skills taught during Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and validates a soldier’s technical abilities through hands-on assessments. Oversaw by NGB test facilitators, the training standardizes cyber operations across Michigan’s 11 National Guard Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs) nationwide.



“We’re here just to facilitate the JQR,” said Mr. Terance McQuade, an NGB facilitator for the JQR. “We’re overseers to make sure they have access to the platform, access to the content, and to ensure they go through it. At the end, we’ll sign off on it saying they’ve completed the training.”



McQuade also noted the logistical challenges of supporting Cyber Protection Teams across the nation. “Not every state has a CPT,” he said. “There are 11 CPTs, and we try to get them in one location to make our jobs easier.”



He praised the Michigan cyber team’s performance during the training. “Super great job—they’ve been plugging along and have been patient with the system,” McQuade said.



Looking ahead, McQuade emphasized the importance of staying adaptable in the cyber domain. “Like everything else in the military, you have to keep up with the threats to be able to modify and change,” he said. “JQR gives the training proficiency to be ready for our missions.”



Having a trained and certified cyber team is critical in today’s interconnected world, where nearly every aspect of life depends on digital infrastructure. From communication systems and power grids to financial networks and public services, modern society is driven by cyber technology. Cyber teams like the 172nd CPT ensure these systems remain secure and operational, defending against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats that could have catastrophic consequences if left unchecked.



“This training ensures that soldiers not only learn how to do their job, but also qualify to do it,” said Lt. Col. Kathleen Prince-Sayward, the Commander of the program. “Specifically, some roles require certifications that validate a soldier’s ability to perform critical tasks.”



Having these certifications has a direct impact on soldiers. “It’s for the soldiers because they’ll know more, which is good,” Prince-Sayward added. “They’ll make a little bit more money, and the Army knows that this person is qualified to be on this network doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”



Lt. Col. Prince-Sayward also highlighted the broader importance of cyber defense in the National Guard’s mission.



“We’re defensive cyber,” she explained. “We defend all the time, but we can also be called in for intimate matters. We got called in for the Flint water crisis a few years back—there was a cyber component. Anything that the Guard could be called for to defend the state, well, this is another part of the state that isn’t visible.”



She emphasized the critical role cyber operations play in supporting physical response capabilities. “If they [outside threats] kill our ability to communicate, our water sources, or electrical sources, it impairs our ability to respond physically,” she said.



While defensive cyber focuses on protecting networks, systems, and data from external threats, offensive cyber involves proactive measures to disrupt or disable adversaries’ systems. Offensive operations might include gathering intelligence, disrupting communication channels, or neutralizing threats before they can act. The Michigan National Guard’s defensive cyber focus ensures critical infrastructure is safeguarded, while offensive cyber teams at the federal level often work together with them to address emerging threats on a larger scale. Together, these elements form a comprehensive strategy to defend and secure the nation in an increasingly digital battlefield.



For the soldiers participating in the JQR, the process serves as both a challenge and an opportunity to refine their skills. Warrant Officer Anthony Compton shared his insights on the experience.



“Most of us here have done the MOSQ (Military Occupational Specialty Qualification) school, so you understand you’re about to do seven to eight months of training to get a baseline understanding of your job,” Compton said. “This is a refresher and validation test to make sure you know your skills. As any unit would do a validation exercise—this is our version of that.”



Reflecting on his two years in the cyber field, Compton described his decision to pursue this career path. “I wanted something challenging,” he said. “Cyber is a whole realm of things—it’s different avenues you can take.”



When asked about the most rewarding and challenging aspects of the training, Compton said, “The best part is refreshing all your skills and sharpening up on the things you don’t know so well. The worst part is updating documentation, but it’s still something beneficial to a unit.”



Mr. Terance McQuade, an NGB facilitator for the training, explained the role of his team in supporting the JQR process.



As the Michigan National Guard’s 172nd CPT completes this vital qualification, the impact of these certifications and the foundation they lay for future operations cannot be overstated.



“Cyber is a part of the invisible fight, but it’s one of the most impactful,” Prince-Sayward said. “This training ensures we’re ready to defend against threats we may not always see, but always need to prepare for.”



As cyber threats continue to evolve, the Michigan National Guard’s participation in JQR training emphasizes their commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting the state in times of need. By certifying their soldiers through this process, the Guard is setting the foundation for future exercises and mission success.

