Joint Munitions Command excels in audit readiness

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, plays a crucial role in providing munitions to the Joint Force.



The subordinate organization of the Army Materiel Command also contributes to the Army’s overall goal of achieving audit success. JMC's emphasis on accountability and transparency in its operations will help pave the way for a smooth audit process.



“If JMC fails our audit, the Army fails its audit, and that’s a problem,” said Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander.



JMC has 19 arsenals, depots, and ammo plants across its Organic Industrial Base. Fiscal Year 2024 testing in the areas of general equipment and real property led to the recognition of several sites during the Army Annual Audit Summit held in December 2024 in Alexandria, Virginia. Crane Army Ammunition Activity in Indiana and Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas achieved outstanding audit results, with no exceptions or failures found in general equipment existence and completeness testing. Tooele Army Depot in Utah also demonstrated excellence in general equipment existence testing. Additionally, the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma, PBA, and TEAD excelled in real property completeness testing.



“What fantastic work in the world of audit and a great effort,” Anderson said. “This has been a long time coming, and this has been a lot of work invested to make sure that we are ready for our audit. The pressure was on and has been ratcheted up. We have excelled in a lot of areas for the Army.”



The Army, and other DOD agencies, are focused on improving financial processes to ensure compliance with laws, regulations, and policies. By working together towards a clean audit opinion, the Army can optimize its financial management, drive operational effectiveness, and maintain the trust of stakeholders.



“All DOD services must obtain a favorable financial statement audit opinion by FY28,” said Adam Lack, the Risk Management and Internal Control program team lead for JMC. “This mandate has ensured the Army’s and JMC’s commitment to progress our financial statement audit efforts across our organization. The Army’s financial statement audit crosses into all functional areas and all of our sites are involved.”



In tandem with the Army, JMC is dedicated to improving the reliability and accuracy of its financial data, which is a crucial step towards enhancing decision-making and supporting its objectives and priorities.



“Every individual, regardless of their location, must adhere to proper procedures and attention to detail to ensure compliance and preparedness for an audit,” Anderson said. “While the current effort may seem like a short-term goal, it's important to recognize that achieving a favorable audit outcome is just the beginning. To maintain this status, we must implement a robust internal inspection and audit program, which will enable us to stand out among other Army commands.



“By prioritizing ongoing compliance and internal oversight, we are committed to sustaining a strong foundation for long-term success and continuous improvement,” Anderson added.

