101st CAB H2F develops readiness and “Eagle Mindset” at March Madness Challenge

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait - Seeking to develop the 'Eagle Mindset' and further personal-readiness, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team led a March Madness Challenge at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 19, 2025. The event focused on the five domains of H2F and gave Soldiers information about its various programs.



The event began with H2F Clinicians leading a rigorous individual body squat challenge, where contestants had to reach a certain number of repetitions each round, with increasing intensity. Following, attendees answered questions about mental, sleep, and nutritional readiness, learning about all three domains in the process. The training concluded with a two-person plank challenge and a final question and answer session before announcing a champion.



“We wanted to host an event to further educate Soldiers on the mission of H2F,” said Capt. Angela McCalla, a licensed occupational therapist with the 101 CAB H2F team. “We wanted to increase Soldiers knowledge of the resources we provide while making it a fun event to participate in.”



Many participants of the challenge were surprised to learn 30 minutes of moderate exercise generally leads to a three-hour increase in energy. However, McCalla explained the benefits can only be fully attained if Soldiers get proper rest.



“Sleep is extremely important,” said McCalla. “It is a foundational piece of Soldier wellness and is crucial for optimal functioning. We want to increase the readiness of our Soldiers, and we need them to get adequate sleep so they can resupply their stores of energy, attention and focus. That way when the mission comes, they are on and ready.”



The 101st CAB Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Dawson was also in attendance. During a separate conversation about spiritual resiliency Dawson suggested that the five domains often overlapped. He offered that Soldiers could overcome many mental obstacles by adopting the 'Eagle Mindset'. Coined by Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding officer of the 101st Airborne Division, this mindfulness approach centers on Soldiers channeling their inner strength and grit despite hardships.



The overarching goal of Eagle Mindset is to strengthen the mental toughness, resiliency, and spiritual core of Soldiers. The mindset aims to introduce Soldiers to FM 7-22 concepts, to broaden their aperture and understanding of what is required of today’s Warrior leader and military professional, and to challenge their current mindset. This is done in an environment that fosters dialogue and encourages Soldiers to both think and speak for themselves.



The challenge showcased how H2F assists in building sustainable routines, so Soldiers have more time to focus on missions. The brigade's leaders believe when H2F’s recommendations are implemented, Soldiers are able to live up to the Warrior Ethos.



“When our Soldiers are taking care of their physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental well-being, they are better equipped to put the mission first,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus R. Pitts, the command sergeant major of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. "The Warrior Ethos reminds us that 'I will always place the mission first,' and by prioritizing Holistic Health and Fitness, we are empowering our Soldiers to do just that - to perform at their best, to make sound decisions, and to remain resilient in the face of adversity, ultimately ensuring the success of our mission and the safety of our teammates."



Challenge participant, Spc. Ibrahim Farhat enjoyed the experience and friendly yet competitive environment.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” said Farhat. “Getting that bracket style competition was really cool. I thought it was fun and a good way to build camaraderie between Soldiers and companies. We were all there as a team even while competing against each other.”



H2F professionals believe the challenge was successful in teaching Soldiers how to leverage the H2F program to increase their readiness and meet their personal needs.



“Anytime we get Soldiers in the door, it’s a success,” said McCalla. “When we get to educate our Soldiers, have fun, get some healthy competition and get to crown a winner it’s a success. With the education we are able to provide, our Soldiers are taking home so much more information than what they came with. Some of it might seem extremely specific but it makes them ask more questions and helps them to understand that we are here to answer the questions for them.”



For more information or training resources regarding Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) visit: https://h2f.army.mil/

