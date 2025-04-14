US Army Air Defenders launch first “First to Fire” competition in Europe

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defenders complete a 12 mile ruck march during the 10th Army Air and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army air defenders complete a 12 mile ruck march during the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 11, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts its first “First to Fire” Competition from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany. The F2F Competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC.



The event is in preparation for next year’s competition hosted by Fire Centers of Excellence at Fort Sill. The winners of the 2025 F2F competition will compete against other Air and Missile Defense commands.



The competition is split up into two weeks: the first week focuses on warrior tasks and battle drills and the second week focuses on their Military Occupational Specialty proficiency.



“It simply gets them back to their roots,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Gregory Irvine, the 10th AAMDC operations senior enlisted advisor. “Our air defenders get an opportunity to show how they are an expert in both being a Soldier and within their MOS.”



The first week physically and tactically challenges the crews. Events including weapon qualification, weapon assembly, two obstacle courses, land navigation, patrol operations, scenario-based training exercises involving medical care and evacuation, defense against chemical threats, and a 12-mile ruck march.



The second week tests the crew on their technical expertise where they are evaluated on fire direction, crew drills, and MOS specific skills.



“It's been a great experience out here seeing all the teams getting together and working towards a common goal,” said Sgt. Daniel Caballero, the 10th AAMDC Air Defense battle management system operator. “The Soldiers get out of their comfort zone, refine their tactics, and showcase their expertise and professionalism.”



Competitive events such as the F2F Competition underscore the Army's commitment to building strong, resilient, and mission-ready warfighters. By promoting excellence, teamwork, and technical proficiency, these competitions help shape the next generation of Army air defenders.

Stay tuned for the winners of the 2025 F2F competition.



For high-resolution photos and videos, head to the official DVIDS page and for further inquiries, please contact the 10th AAMDC Public Affairs office at +49 172 1410977 or USARMY.Rheinland-Pfalz.10AAMDC.PAO@army.mil.



-30-