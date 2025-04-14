Garrison Wiesbaden participates in 80th anniversary of the liberation of Darmstadt

Photo By Christopher Serbent | Deputy Consul General from Frankfurt am Main, Jennifer DeWitt Walsh (left), Lord Mayor...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Serbent | Deputy Consul General from Frankfurt am Main, Jennifer DeWitt Walsh (left), Lord Mayor of Darmstadt, Hanno Benz (middle), and Commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Col. Troy G. Danderson (right), stand for a group photo after signing the Golden Book of the City in the Darmstadt City Hall. see less | View Image Page

DARMSTADT -- On their way west from France, the U.S. Army liberated numerous towns in the spring of 1945 and cleared the path for the end of World War II.



Eighty years later, the Lord Mayor of the City of Darmstadt, Hanno Benz, alongside U.S. Deputy Consul General, Jennifer Dewitt Walsh and the Commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Col. Troy G. Danderson, commemorated Darmstadt’s day of liberation on March 25, 1945.



On the Luisenplatz directly in front of the Darmstadt town hall, Lord Mayor Benz hosted an observance ceremony, with journalists and spectators gathering around three flagpoles that displayed the American, German and the City of Darmstadt flags.

“March 25, 1945, marked a turning point in history and paved the way for the future democracy in which we live today. Nevertheless, we must always remember that this freedom was not won without sacrifice,” said Benz in his speech.

“In recent decades, Germans and Americans have made many friends and grown together,” added Dewitt Walsh. “These friendships are a sign that bridges could be built and borders overcome.”



The commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, which is responsible for the Dagger Complex in Darmstadt, also confirmed the friendship that has grown between Germany and America throughout the decades.



“As commander, I have repeatedly experienced first-hand how our Soldiers and civilians are welcomed by the people of Darmstadt. They feel so comfortable here that they call this city their home,” Danderson stated.

Following the speeches, Benz, DeWitt Walsh and Danderson jointly raised the flags of the City of Darmstadt, the German flag and the flag of the U.S. as a symbolic act of solidarity.



Afterwards, DeWitt Walsh and Danderson signed the city's Golden Book to commemorate the U.S. attendance at the anniversary.