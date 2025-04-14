Soldier balances military career while earning dual degrees

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — Juggling a career while navigating the intricate demands of academia presents a formidable challenge for many individuals. When you layer on the relentless rigors of military life and the frenzy that comes with being a new parent, the balancing act becomes even more daunting.



For U.S. Army Cpl. Austin Boussou, earning his degree, stands as a testament to his resilience and dedication not only to himself but his family and fellow Soldiers.



Currently serving as a Network Systems Operator with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, Boussou’s passion for technology led to his decision to pursue his goal of earning degrees in Computer Science and Cybersecurity. He is set to graduate in the Summer of 2025.



“Family was one of the reasons I decided to pursue my education,” he said. “Education is a priority in my family. Because I joined the military, my parents thought that I would not be able to go to school.”



Corporal Boussou stated, however, that the opposite was true. His service did not prevent him from pursuing his education. In fact, he said, it encouraged his educational pursuits while also providing him with the physical and mental tools to help him find the life-work balance needed to excel.



He selected the University of Maryland Global Campus because of its strong commitment to supporting military personnel and veteran students. With a variety of flexible academic programs, including online courses and hybrid formats, service members can balance their educational pursuits with military duties.



Continuing his education not only aids his military career progression but also positions him to contribute to the rapidly evolving tech landscape.



“Cyber security is booming right now,” he said. “They need a lot of manpower to keep the network secure. Also, technology is going to continue to evolve, and I want to be one of those people who helps us stay at the forefront of the evolution.”



Corporal Boussou also plans to pursue a graduate degree in quantum computing. This decision is driven by his commitment to ensuring his country remains at the forefront of technological advancements.



“I want to give back to our country and to the armed forces. My plan once I complete my graduate degree is to work with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.”



Balancing academic pursuits with military duties is challenging, especially for a Soldier who is also a new parent.



Corporal Boussou reflected on how his wife has been an unwavering source of strength for him during this journey. He acknowledged that, early on, she struggled to fully support his goals because of the immense challenges they both faced as new parents.



“Her first thoughts were, ‘No, you have enough already on your plate.’ Once we found the balance between school, work and home, she realized that this was a good choice for all of us.”



Despite the challenges, Boussou remained determined. He recognized that mastering the balance between his military and parental responsibilities alongside his educational ambitions empowered him to pursue his dreams with confidence.



“Pursuing my education has shown me how resilient I am and how competitive I am,” he said. “Also, pursuing my degrees enhanced my multitasking skills. It’s not easy being a full-time student, a new parent and a service member. Succeeding means being resilient and continuing to find that balance.”



With dual degrees in hand, Corporal Boussou looks forward to leveraging his education to further his military career, seeking roles in cybersecurity and network management. He hopes to inspire others in the military community to pursue their academic goals.



“If I can inspire even one person to believe they can balance education and service, then I know I’m making a difference,” he said. “The Army has many programs to help its Soldiers achieve their goals. Be resilient, ask questions and learn how the Army can help you reach your goals.”



Corporal Austin Boussou’s journey exemplifies the dedication required to juggle family life and education while serving in the military. His steadfast resolve and strong support system have enabled him to chase his dreams and leave a positive mark on his family and the community. As he continues his journey, he remains focused not just on personal achievement but on inspiring excellence in those around him.





ABOUT US:



- The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, located in Baumholder, Germany, is part of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. The 44th ESE-E’s mission is to build, operate and defend mission command systems & networks in support of unified land operations within U.S. Army Europe-Africa’s area of responsibility.



- The 2d Theater Signal Brigade, located in Wiesbaden, Germany, delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.



