PPS and USFK Acquisition Partners host Joint Industry Day in South Korea

Photo By Monique Freemon | Jean Ross and a Korean employee from Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Indo-Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Monique Freemon | Jean Ross and a Korean employee from Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Indo-Pacific speaks with a prospective contractor about partnering with the agency at Joint Industry Day, April 9, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. DLA procures subsistence, clothing, constructional material and medical materials for over 150,000 personnel within the Western Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Kyongil Yo) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – In partnership with Public Procurement Service (PPS), United State Forces Korea (USFK) Acquisition Partners including the U.S. Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) Contracting – Korea, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Indo-Pacific and 411th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) hosted Joint Industry Day April 9, 2025, at the Seoul Regional Public Procurement Service building in Seoul, South Korea.



Over 200 potential contractors attended the event.



“It was great to hear all the vendors come in,” said Sgt. 1st Class John Gyaben, Contracting Specialist, USACE – FED. “[I] was surprised to see how many came. That was a lot of people.”



“To Provide Clear and Actionable Information”

“This event provides a clear and official understanding on procurement procedures for the U.S. Army to venders; and the agencies can secure capable backup vendors from this kind of event,” said Hyun Jung Lee, Global Procurement Specialist and International Corporation Division for PPS.



Jisun Kang, Chief of Contracting, USACE – FED, provided opening remarks about why Industry Day is vital for potential contractors in hope they would find this event valuable and informative. She participated in the event last year with General Services Administration (GSA) to “help connect Korean business with government acquisitions.”



“At the time, we recognized the need for a broader, more unified effort to connect our acquisition community with Korean businesses. That’s why this time around, we are excited to be here with our key USFK acquisition partners, the 411th CSB, the DLA and NAF contracting to make this a truly Joint Industry Day,” she stated in her opening remarks.



Joint Industry Day aims to enhance an understanding of contracting processes, expand each agency’s contractor/vendor pool and strengthen relationships with acquisition partners in South Korea.



“The goal of today’s event is simple: to provide clear and actionable information on how to do business with each of our agencies,” Kang said.



A representative from each agency provided an overview of their agency’s mission; what services they offer as well as areas potential contractors can apply for; a glimpse into contract awards and obligations; advice to successfully acquire a contract with each agency; insights into the contracting process as well as providing historical data to attendees.



“I encourage everyone to take full advantage of the wealth of knowledge available today,” Gyaben said.



These resources ensure prospective contractors will have a more in-depth knowledge of processes while also know the ultimate goal is being in compliance to protect all parties involved.



“Set Up a Concrete Relationship”

Prior to the Joint Industry Day presentations, two seniors’ leaders from each agency participated in a tea ceremony with Byeongchul Im, Chief Administrator of PPS Seoul Office.



According to Lee, a tea ceremony is to “set up a concrete relationship among the executive of all the participating organizations and PPS.”



Like PPS, FED believes to build deterrence through infrastructure takes collaboration and transparency with all parties throughout a project.



Like Kang, Lt. Col. Jason Supnet, Military Deputy to the Chief of Contract, USACE – FED, was “grateful for the opportunity” to present at Joint Industry Day. He provided an extensive overview of FED’s capabilities with an emphasis on the Contracting Division.



“We are your trusted advisor and valued partners to build and maintain a strong, meaningful, and lasting relationship,” Supnet said.



Supnet oversees the execution of all construction, architecture and engineering contracting actions with the Department of Defense, U.S. and Host Nation funded programs in support of the USFK.



USFK Partners Outside FED

Maj. Matthew Kindig, Contracting Officer, represented 411th CSB and discussed the intricacies of what projects the agency executes the maintenance, repair and rebuild of equipment such as food preparation equipment and minor Military Construction (MILCON) projects such as roads, streets, and railways.



NAF Contracting – Korea was represented by Stephen Edington, Chief of Contracting. They steward minor construction, entertainment and carnival operations for Army installations in South Korea. However, they specialize in entertainment services like carnival games and rides for festivals held on installations in Korea.



The final presentation was conducted by Nathan Won Director of Customer Operations, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support Indo-Pacific. Won presented his brief in Korean. He spearheads DLA’s operations for procuring subsistence, clothing, constructional material and medical materials for over 150,000 personnel within the Western Pacific.



One-On-One Sessions

FED’s representatives including Gyaben and Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Wade, Contracting Specialists, engaged in one-on-one sessions to discuss contracting and provide an informational packet to vendors. Sonya Sharp, Contracting Specialist, demonstrated how to register on and navigate the System Award Management (SAM.gov) and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE).



Gyaben thought the event went well and met with many “unique,” “intriguing,” “impressive designs” and “innovative” vendors from modular designs to membrane structures to paper management solutions to elevators.



“They came to ask for questions and how to participate in working with us, which is good. They are supposed to do that,” he said.



While FED may not be able to work with every prospective contractor, Gyaben encouraged vendors to keep on search for opportunities on SAM.gov.



“Don’t give up on one try, keep coming back,” he said.



USACE FED is continuously posts new contracts for vendors to acquire. Additionally, FED’s Contracting Division does try to refer vendors to other agencies as well



“Strengthen Our Partnership”



“[PPS] did very well with in organizing and setting up; and allowing us to bring in our expertise to share with the local vendors,” Gyaben said.



There were many thanks for PSS for sponsoring the event and being collaborative with USFK partners.



“I appreciate the opportunity to strengthen our partnership,” said Kang.



For more information on how to do business with USACE FED, check out their website: https://www.pof.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/