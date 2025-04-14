Update 2: U.S. Coast Guard, partners persist into day four of search for missing boater near Guam

Photo By Lt. Raymond Cerrato | On April 14, 2025, The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) keep a lookout for...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Raymond Cerrato | On April 14, 2025, The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) keep a lookout for Mr. Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater missing west of Guam on his 14-foot skiff, Lady G, on April 12, 2025, off the west side of Guam. Crews aboard the Oliver Henry, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon airplane, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Knighthawk helicopter, and Guam Fire Rescue and Station Apra Harbor small boats intensified efforts despite dynamic currents. Weather is forecast as east winds at 15 knots, seas 3 to 5 feet, with scattered showers. No watches or warnings are in effect. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Ray Cerrato) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and local partners, continue the search on April 15, 2025, for Jeffery Hattori, a 58-year-old boater whose 14-foot skiff, Lady G (GU 325 PU, blue bimini top), remains missing west of Guam.



Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the current search and rescue mission coordinator, shared, "The volume of effort poured into finding Mr. Jeffery Hattori reflects the dedication of our team and our partners—Guam Fire Rescue, the U.S. Navy, and locals. We're deeply grateful to those who've called in with information that our watch is using to refine our searches. As we continue, we ask mariners and the public to remain vigilant, to keep a sharp eye on the water and shorelines for any sign of the Lady G or Mr. Hattori, and to report it immediately to help bring him home."



Hattori departed Hagåtña Boat Basin at 5:30 a.m. local time on April 12 and was expected back by 4 p.m. that day.



Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) completed a 36-hour review early on April 14, refining search strategies. New leads include two sightings by other fishermen of a vessel matching Lady G's description on April 12: one in the morning near Guam's northwest coast, where a fisherman matching Mr. Hattori's description was reportedly seen bottom fishing, and another in the late afternoon off Ritidian Point. Responders in that area on the evening of April 12 reported no other vessels sighted.



Responding Crews:

• Guam Fire Rescue coastal and shoreside teams

• U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Knighthawk helicopter

• U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon fixed-wing airplane from Japan

• USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

• Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium

• U.S. Coast Guard shoreside teams



JRSC Guam used the Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS) to map possible drift paths for Lady G, based on the local fisherman's sighting on April 12, and a NOAA buoy as a potential last known position. These paths point westward and along the coast nearshore, matching areas already searched. Multiple crews covered fishing spots west-northwest and west-southwest of Guam, up to 60 nautical miles offshore, including a southern area Hattori sometimes fished, as confirmed by family. On April 14, the Poseidon crew extended their mission to circle Guam and check Rota Banks, an action Oliver Henry completed on April 13. To date, there has been no sign of the skiff.



All crew searched throughout April 14, with Oliver Henry and Station Apra Harbor crews searching overnight. These efforts continue. A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Barbers Point will join searches on April 16 and 17, bolstering aerial support. Ground crews are scouting beaches and marinas to search for anything that may have washed ashore.



Forecasted weather includes east winds at 15 knots, seas to 6 feet, and scattered showers. Reports indicate conditions deteriorating, with seas building to 8 feet by April 17.



Responders ask anyone with information about Mr. Hattori or his vessel to contact JRSC Guam at 671-355-4826 or 1-877-418-0168.



For more information, please contact: CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.