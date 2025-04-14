Leto High School Student to be Honored at Our Community Salutes Tampa

Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor Maria Rodriguez, a Leto High School senior,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TAMPA, Fla. (April 10, 2025) Future Sailor Maria Rodriguez, a Leto High School senior, left, and Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, pose for a photo on campus, April 10, 2025. Rodriguez is one of 150 high school seniors, including 20 future Sailors, being recognized for their commitment to serve during an Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony on April 15, 2025. According to their website, OCS is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami will support high school seniors from Hillsborough and nearby counties as they are honored for their commitment to Naval service at the Our Community Salutes (OCS) ceremony in Tampa, Fla., April 15, 2025.



The 2025 OCS event in Tampa expects to celebrate more than 150 high school seniors who have committed to military service after graduation. They will be joined by a diverse group of supporters, including active-duty and retired military personnel, local government officials, teachers, counselors, and many others. According to their website, OCS is a national, non-profit organization helping communities recognize, honor and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the armed services after graduation.



Maria Rodriguez, a high school senior and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps participant at Leto High School, says she is excited to have her family, instructors and friends there as she is honored for her commitment to serve. This will be the first ceremonial event they are able to attend. When discussing what inspired her to join the Navy, she cites her Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) experience and fellow cadets as her greatest influences, making her decision feel like a natural progression.



“I have been in the NJROTC program at my school since I was a freshman,” said Rodriguez. “Rising through the ranks, I have been the commanding officer during my junior and senior year. I've always wanted to take the initiative, have a leadership role, and be hands-on. I just knew when I joined the JROTC program that I would join the Navy. ”



It’s not just families and peers that offer support to future Sailors like Rodriguez; community leaders also recognize the important journey these teenagers are making.



“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Tampa who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” said OCS - USA Founder and President Dr. Kenneth Hartman. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey. I am also proud of the communities that have rallied around these new enlistees, and lifted them up in their choice to serve."



Another crucial support network for these young individuals comes from their recruiters at NTAG Miami. Many of these Sailors have been with their future Sailor since their first contact and will continue to guide them, ensuring their safe departure to boot camp.



Rodriguez’s recruiter, Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson with NTAG Miami, said that OCS sets the tone of expectation for recognizing outstanding service and dedication.



“I did not have a ceremony like this,” said Johnson with NTAG Miami. “This is a great opportunity to promote recognition within the Navy and for our future Sailors.”



Recognition ceremonies like this support recruiters by motivating enlistees and inspiring potential applicants through visible community support.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Rodriguez says she sees this as an opportunity to shine a positive light on a decision she feels doesn’t get the support or celebration it deserves.



"I hope this experience helps people understand and appreciate the high school seniors who are enlisting," she said. "A lot of times, people see joining the military as a last resort, but for many of us who do have a lot going on for ourselves, it’s actually our first choice.”



To those considering joining the Navy, Rodriguez encourages them to explore the opportunity.



"Do it," said Rodriguez. "Go for it, because at the end of the day, you never know where life will take you. But all the experiences, leadership skills, and knowledge you gain in the military will stay with you, and it’s something that will continue to benefit you, even after you get out.”



Ready to go for it? We’re ready for you. Start by calling 954-372-6064 or clicking here -> https://www.navy.com/start?activity=1281937.