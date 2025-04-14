Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Story by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, April 14, 2025.

    Paparo met with DPM Peters and members of his delegation to include Pacific Peoples and Universities Minister, Dr Shane Reti, Climate Change and Energy Minister, Simon Watts, and Courts Minister, Nicole McKee.
    Discussions included regional security challenges, defense cooperation, emerging technologies, and other areas of shared interest.

    Peters’ visit to Hawaii is part of a Pacific Mission in which he led a high-level political delegation across the region to demonstrate New Zealand’s commitment to its Pacific relationships.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
