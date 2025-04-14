New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, introduces New Zealand...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, introduces New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to New Zealand Army WO1 Stephen Rupapere, Deputy Senior Enlisted Leader at USINDOPACOM headquarters, Camp H.M. Smith, Honolulu, April 14, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, April 14, 2025.



Paparo met with DPM Peters and members of his delegation to include Pacific Peoples and Universities Minister, Dr Shane Reti, Climate Change and Energy Minister, Simon Watts, and Courts Minister, Nicole McKee.

Discussions included regional security challenges, defense cooperation, emerging technologies, and other areas of shared interest.



Peters’ visit to Hawaii is part of a Pacific Mission in which he led a high-level political delegation across the region to demonstrate New Zealand’s commitment to its Pacific relationships.



