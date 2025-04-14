Sailors, Civilians Celebrate the Navy’s 250th Birthday by Giving Back to the Community

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Navy personnel in Hawaii have logged more than 600 volunteer hours over the last six months to support non-profit organizations that help the communities on Oahu and Kauai. Sailors and civilians have made microbial mud balls, cleared trash and debris from a bike path, helped a public library prep for its annual book sale, removed invasive plants from fallow agriculture land, adopted a highway, and painted over graffiti at a local beach park.



The volunteer efforts are being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, a year-long initiative launched on Oct. 13, 2024, to celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday on Oct. 13, 2025, by reinforcing the service’s unwavering commitment to Hawaii. Over the course of 12 months, naval commands and components on Oahu and Kauai are highlighting 250 ways they protect and care for the community, the people and the land.



“Community partnerships and volunteer service have always been important to our mission, and I could not be prouder of the Sailors, service members and civilians who spend their free time helping others and taking care of special places on Oahu and Kauai,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii. “Hawaii’s non-profits do so much for the community, and its truly gratifying to be able to support the important work they do.”

As of this month, the mid-way point of Laulima Navy, Navy volunteers joined other service members and community volunteers to support efforts that benefit the community including:

• Helping to collect nearly 12 tons of trash from a seven-mile section of the Pearl Harbor Historic Trail & Bike Path;

• Removing invasive plants and preparing planting sites in Kunia to nurture the Awāwalei Food Forest;

• Making 1,000 “genki balls” that were tossed into the Salt Lake Waterway to remove pollutants from soil and water in an environmentally friendly way;

• Covering up graffiti and re-painting no-parking curbs at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park to help a Scout earn his Eagle Badge;

• Distributing boxes of food twice a month at The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together to support families and individuals in need;

• Coaching and mentoring high school students competing in the Hawaii Regional FIRST Robotics competition;

• Sorting and moving library books to support the Aiea Public Library’s annual book sale;

• Helping individuals reduce their anxiety and enhance their well-being through therapy dog visits;

• Removing invasive mangrove along the Hulē‘ia River on Kauai to support Mālama Hulēʻia’s efforts to re-establish native wetland ecosystems and manage Alakoko Fishpond.

• Clearing brush, weeds and trash along North Road in Ewa Beach; and

• Planting native plants and removing invasive species from heiau in Haiku Valley while learning about Native Hawaiian culture and practices with the Ko’olau Foundation.



Navy volunteers have supported the community in many other ways such as adopting a highway on Kauai; supporting the Aiea Christmas Parade; offering hands-on activities at the Girl Scouts STEM Fest; donating blood; participating in work days at Loko i‘a Pā‘aiau; and organizing canned food and toy collection drives for Hawaii Food Bank and Toys for Tots. Dozens of individuals also regularly volunteer with Native Hawaiian organizations, community groups, non-profit organizations, arts programs and youth sport groups in their free time.



“It is a privilege for all of us to live here in Hawaii, and we seek every opportunity we can to show how much we treasure this place. Our gratitude takes on greater significance as we approach our 250-year milestone,” Barnett added. “Our renewed focus gives us greater appreciation for the many hands that care for the people and the land of this treasured place – and reaffirms our kuleana to join and support them in this vital endeavor.”



To learn more about Laulima Navy, visit https://www.greatlifehawaii.com/laulima and visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-NRH to see imagery of Laulima events. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters.



More information about Navy Region Hawaii is available at https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil

