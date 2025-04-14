First Sergeant from Streator Retires from Illinois Army National Guard after 23 Years, 4 Deployments

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | First Sgt. Aaron Paus of Streator, Illinois, the first sergeant of Logistics Advisory...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | First Sgt. Aaron Paus of Streator, Illinois, the first sergeant of Logistics Advisory Team 6612, talks with Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, the Deputy Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Army National Guard, following the unit's welcome home ceremony. The 6th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade's team deployed to the Philippines in February 2024. The welcome home ceremony was the last day of duty for Paus who is retiring after 23 years of service. Paus has deployed to Iraq twice, Jordan, and the Phillipines during his Illinois Army National Guard career. The Illinois National Guard’s 6th Battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) welcomed home Logistics Advisory Team (LAT) 6612 after an 8-month deployment to the Philippines and mobilized a medical team, MEDAT 6630, for a deployment to Iraq and a maintenance and distribution team, LAT 6640, for a deployment to the Horn of Africa at the Marseilles Training Area on April 6. see less | View Image Page

First Sgt. Aaron Paus of Streator, Ill., has retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after 23 years and four deployments.

Paus retired as the top enlisted Soldier in the Rock Island Arsenal-based Logistics Advisory Team (LAT) 6612 of the 6th Battalion, 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade – an elite unit which advises and trains the militaries of U.S. allies.

“First Sergeant Paus has left a legacy both with the Soldiers of the Illinois Army National Guard and with our allies,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Assistant Adjutant General – Army for the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “He has had a positive impact on our organization through more than two decades of service to our state and nation.”

Paus’ last day in uniform was April 6, the day that the National Guard held LAT 6612’s welcome home ceremony after a deployment to the Philippines, which began in February 2024. They worked with the Philippine military to increase interoperability and support security cooperation objectives in the region.

Paus was first deployed in 2006 to 2007 to Iraq with the 1744th Transportation Co., then based in Marseilles but now based in Crestwood. He returned to Iraq in 2011 with the 1244th Transportation Co. based in North Riverside. The unit helped move U.S. and allied equipment out of Iraq and was among the last U.S. units to leave Iraq during the drawdown. He deployed from 2017 to 2018 to Jordan with the Springfield-based 3637th Maintenance Co., where the unit repaired and maintained U.S. and allied equipment.

A Citizen-Soldier throughout his career, as a civilian Paus is a foreman for a Union Pacific Railroad tie gang responsible for maintaining and replacing railroad ties.