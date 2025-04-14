Corps seeks comments on Lake Ashtabula water management plan update

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on its Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula water control plan and will hold a public meeting in conjunction with the annual Lake Ashtabula Users Association Meeting on May 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club, Valley City, North Dakota.



Lake Ashtabula is located 12 miles northwest of Valley City, North Dakota, and is situated in one of the most scenic river valleys in the region, offering visitors a wide range of recreation opportunities. The St. Paul District operates seven recreation areas at Lake Ashtabula, providing a variety of facilities and services, as well as actively managing 14 separate wildlife areas at Lake Ashtabula.



Corps water managers are updating the current plan to ensure it meets current and future needs of the communities it serves. The Corps of Engineers operates the reservoir in accordance with the water management plan to provide water supply, flood mitigation, recreation and other services. The plan was last updated in 2013.



The meeting will be held at the Eagles Club, 345 12th Avenue, Valley City, North Dakota. The meeting will include a brief presentation highlighting the current plan, followed by an opportunity to hear from the public.



Comments on the Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula water management plan update should be submitted no later than June 6, via mail to St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at lake.ashtabula@usace.army.mil.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest federal provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the nation. Our recreation sites provide a diverse range of outdoor activities that promote a healthy lifestyle to millions of people every year. We are committed to providing a safe, fun and secure experience for all of our visitors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2025 Date Posted: 04.14.2025 16:32 Story ID: 495294 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps seeks comments on Lake Ashtabula water management plan update, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.