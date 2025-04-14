JBMDL Army Reserve division wins Best Squad Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | The U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division won the 2025 Combined Major Support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | The U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division won the 2025 Combined Major Support Command Best Squad Competition held April 6-12 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 99th RD's "Checkmate Squad" was named top squad of the competition during an April 12 awards banquet, the capstone event to seven days of competitors being tested on their military knowledge, physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in individual and team scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - The U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division won the 2025 Combined Major Support Command Best Squad Competition held here April 6-12.



The 99th RD's "Checkmate Squad" was named top squad of the competition during an April 12 awards banquet, the capstone event to seven days of competitors being tested on their military knowledge, physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in individual and team scenarios.



"The bond made through shared hardship is one that is unbreakable," said retired command sergeant major and New Jersey Army Reserve Ambassador Arthur Maggs Jr., guest speaker at the banquet.



Competing for the top title were three squads consisting of 17 total Soldiers from seven Army Reserve commands across the nation - the 63d RD, 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD, 80th Training Command, 76th Operational Response Command, and 75th Innovation Command.



"You came from different organizations and became a team," said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. "Continue to learn the history of your organizations so you can honor those who came before you."



The competition included a plethora of events to include the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, rifle and pistol qualification, Squad-Based Combat Fitness Assessment, weapons lane, land navigation course, water obstacle course, and the NATO obstacle course.



"We're all doing this together," said Staff Sgt. Emily Newsome of the 99th RD's 198th Army Band, who was named the 99th RD Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following the competition. This marked Newsome's fourth competition in the past three years.



The Best Squad Competition was initiated by the former Sergeant Major of the Army in September 2022 to replace the Best Warrior Competition and stress the importance of building a cohesive team that is highly trained, disciplined, and mentally and physically tough.



"I want to learn, improve, and most importantly help others," said Spc. Eloy Yague of the 99th RD's 198th Army Band, who was named the 99th RD Soldier of the Year. "That way I can become the best version of myself, and help others become the best version of themselves."



For 20 years, the annual BWC recognized Soldiers who demonstrated commitment to embodying the Army values and Squad Ethos and representing the Force of the Future. In revamping the competition to meet the everchanging needs of the Army and build cohesive teams, the Army’s BSC continues the established legacy of the BWC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained.



"Checkmate Squad" derives its name from the World War II's 99th Infantry Division and the checkboard pattern on its unit patch, will is still worn by 99th RD Soldiers today.



"It was an honor to come back and do this," said New Jersey native SGT Hallie Koches. "Being able to represent the 99th, that's the best part."



"Checkmate Squad" will move on to the Army Reserve Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, scheduled for May 8-19. Competitors who advance past the ARBSC will represent the United States Army Reserve in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition.



"You showed me you were here for all the right reasons," said Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, 99th RD commanding general. "Take this to the next level and spread the word of experiences learned here. You are all winners just for being here."