AMC Deputy Commanding General Visits Corpus Christi Army Depot

by Kat Pettaway-Clarke and Carla Green, CCAD Public Affairs



CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT, Texas - Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command, visited Corpus Christi Army Depot on April 3. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command accompanied him.



"I feel proud to be in a place where people are passionate about producing goods to meet the warfighter needs and who bleed red, white, and blue.” Mohan said.



The purpose of the visit was to observe the depot’s advanced technologies and ongoing modernization projects. CCAD commander, Col. Kevin Consedine-along with the deputy and chief operations officer, Rod Benson-and other subject matter experts highlighted the advantages of having a rotary-winged aircraft maintenance and remanufacturing facility for the military.



“We are the [military] service most connected with the American people, because, when the nation calls, they call the Army,” said Mohan.



An important part of the Army's organic industrial base, CCAD is an AMC major subordinate command that strives to increase operational efficiency in sustainment missions and streamline maintenance procedures.



Targeting workforce investment, operational enhancements, and utilizing technology to maintain readiness are the main focuses of Mohan's strategic objectives, which integrate four areas of action. The issues of people, modernization, digital transformation, and maintenance and sustainment are all included in these frameworks.



Subject matter experts briefed Mohan on various capabilities throughout the facility including composites, additive manufacturing, shearography, blue light scanning, engine repair and the UH-60V.



Consedine said, “There is an opportunity to shape the aircraft work that is done here through direct sales partnership agreements.” He also talked about how aircraft needs are dynamic and can change from day-to-day.



“It is a symbiotic relationship to assist in getting the right material to the artisan,” Benson said. “Our modernization strategy includes cutting out time, movement and the reduction of turnaround time.”

During his visit, Mohan also took time to present commander’s coins to some of CCAD’s top performers.



“CCAD is controlling their own destiny with their repair and maintenance processes along with options and adaptations to future facilities. CCAD has talent and know-how,” Mohan said.



Located on Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, CCAD is America’s Aviation Depot. With a workforce of more than 2,600 and annual revenue exceeding $800 million, CCAD is a key economic driver in South Texas, with a local impact of $1.6 billion. The depot ensures aviation readiness through overhaul, repair, modification, recapitalization, retrofit, testing and modernization of helicopters, engines and components for platforms including the UH-60 Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache and the Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk.

