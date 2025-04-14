Miles Shea Named 2025 DoDEA Principal of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Miles Shea, 2025 DoDEA Principal of the Year, receives a command coin from Dr. Jayme...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Miles Shea, 2025 DoDEA Principal of the Year, receives a command coin from Dr. Jayme Linton, Chief Education Officer during the principal of the year announcement ceremony at Quantico MHS, with his wife Kristy Shea looking on. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Miles Shea, principal of Quantico Middle High School, has been named the 2025 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Principal of the Year, selected from three regional principals recognized for their exceptional leadership and dedication to military-connected students.



Shea, previously honored as the DoDEA Americas 2025 Region Principal of the Year, stood out among nominees from DoDEA's Americas, Europe, and Pacific regions. His leadership at Quantico Middle High School has driven remarkable achievements, including the school's designation as an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction and an AP Silver School by the College Board.



"Miles Shea's caring and transformative leadership has had a tremendously positive impact on both school culture and student achievement at Quantico Middle High School," said DoDEA Director Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. "His work to set high expectations and build an environment that integrates strong, collaborative relationships between military commanders, parents, and community stakeholders to support students in achieving them is a model for success in our schools."



Quantico Middle High School has seen a 10% increase in student proficiency rates in literacy and math over the past four years. Nearly half of the school's students now enroll in at least one Advanced Placement (AP) course before graduating. Shea introduced initiatives like the Red and Gold Salute Certificates, which celebrate students for both academic and behavioral excellence.



"Under Mr. Shea’s visionary leadership, Quantico Middle High School has excelled in its academic rigor and community spirit," said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. "His steadfast commitment to military families has fostered a supportive environment that drives notable advancements in student learning. The widespread esteem he has earned is a true reflection of his impact."



Beyond academics, Shea has strengthened ties with the military community by partnering with the School Liaison Officer and Base Command on programs such as Adopt-A-School and AVID tutoring. His efforts have cultivated a positive school climate, earning accolades from staff and parents.



Theresa Martin, a teacher at Quantico Middle High School, praised Shea as "a curriculum leader who is supportive of new ideas and deeply involved in all aspects of school life." Shea restructured the school's seminar program to provide academic intervention and enrichment for all students and championed professional development through Educator's Day sessions and the PromptPD program.



The DoDEA Principal of the Year award honors leaders who excel in fostering student achievement, school improvement, and service to military families. The selection process begins locally before advancing to regional and agency-wide evaluations.



Shea's recognition underscores his profound impact on education and his commitment to the success of military-connected students.



