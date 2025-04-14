NAVFAC Inspires Future Engineers at Sea, Air and Space STEM Expo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Story by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) captivated young minds at the Sea, Air and Space STEM Expo held April 6 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center. The interactive exhibition provided students in grades 5-12 with hands-on engineering experience, transforming abstract STEM concepts into tangible skills.

    NAVFAC's booth, featuring miniature bricklaying activities, allowed participants to experiment with mortar, bricks and structural design principles. Led by Program Manager Colin McDonald, the NAVFAC team included Lt. Cmdr. Victoria Gonzalez, Lt. Rachel Radwan, Seismic Safety Program Manager Calvin Austin (accompanied by his three daughters), and Business Support Specialist Tania Kazi.

    "This experience was more than fun - it was transformational," said McDonald. "We wanted the children to feel the power of engineering in their hands. Every decision they made taught them real-world skills. It was STEM, but with heart."

    Students applied concepts of balance, stability and structural integrity while creating their own miniature constructions. Unlike digital building games, this activity provided physical engagement with engineering fundamentals, allowing participants to leave with their handcrafted creations.

    Gonzalez, who provided guidance throughout the event, noted: "As NAVFAC engineers who are volunteers, we're not just building structures, we're shaping futures and inspiring young minds to engineer tomorrow's Navy."

    The initiative aligns with NAVFAC's community engagement goals while showcasing practical applications of their expertise in designing and managing Navy infrastructure. Volunteers observed transformative moments as children experienced the satisfaction of successful construction.

    By connecting theory with practice through this interactive demonstration, NAVFAC demonstrated that engineering education can be both educational and engaging, potentially inspiring the next generation of naval engineers and architects.

