    Mud, Memories, and More: Fort Bragg's Trailblazing Event of 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Story by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Over 700 participants took on the 2025 Fort Bragg Mud Run on April 12; a highly anticipated event that officially sold out in one week. The Mud Run featured a challenging 4-mile trail filled with 12 obstacles that were sure to test the determination and skills of every runner.

    Waves of participants started their adventure at 8 a.m., with check-ins beginning one hour before their scheduled corral time.

    For spectators and families, the day promised more than just thrilling races—there was a post-race party open to all ages.

    The celebration included bounce houses, music, games, and food and beverages available for purchase.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 15:01
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
