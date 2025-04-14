Mud, Memories, and More: Fort Bragg's Trailblazing Event of 2025

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Over 700 participants took on the 2025 Fort Bragg Mud Run on April 12; a highly anticipated event that officially sold out in one week. The Mud Run featured a challenging 4-mile trail filled with 12 obstacles that were sure to test the determination and skills of every runner.
Waves of participants started their adventure at 8 a.m., with check-ins beginning one hour before their scheduled corral time.
For spectators and families, the day promised more than just thrilling races—there was a post-race party open to all ages.
The celebration included bounce houses, music, games, and food and beverages available for purchase.
