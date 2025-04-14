USFF and CNIC to Conduct Hurricane Preparedness Exercise HURREX/CG-25

WASHINGTON – U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) will conduct Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale (HURREX/CG-25) 2025 from April 21 – May 2. The annual two-week exercise trains personnel to prepare, respond and recover from severe weather effects on infrastructure and fleet operations.





HURREX/CG-25 will involve both shore and afloat commands along the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast. The exercise aims to train personnel in hurricane preparation, recovery, consequence management, and personnel accountability procedures. The simulated storm system will develop and intensify to hurricane strength, threatening coastal regions and testing the Navy's readiness to respond effectively.



“HURREX/CG-25 exemplifies our commitment to readiness and resilience in the face of nature’s toughest challenges,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “This exercise ensures our forces, both afloat and ashore, are prepared to protect our people, our assets, and our mission, while reinforcing the Navy’s unwavering support to the communities we serve.”



The first week of HURREX/CG-25 will simulate storm systems developing along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coast. Fleet and shore commands will rehearse heavy weather response procedures, including simulated ship sorties, aircraft evacuation, and personnel accountability.



The second week will focus on recovery actions, such as standing up Emergency Family Assistance Centers (EFAC), accounting for personnel, lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations, conducting damage assessments, and supporting federal response efforts.



“HURREX/CG-25 is essential to maintaining the operational integrity of our Navy installations and ensuring the safety and preparedness of our Sailors,” said Commander, Navy Installations Command Vice Admiral Scott Gray. “By proactively training for extreme weather scenarios, we not only protect our assets and infrastructure but also build resilience and confidence within our ranks. This preparedness is key to our ability to swiftly and effectively respond to any natural disaster, keeping our mission and our people secure."



HURREX/CG-25 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. The quality of service and safety of our people remain our top priority.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations. However, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.



Sailors and military civilians can log into the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil to verify and update contact information for themselves and their family members.



For more information about HURREX/CG-25, contact USFFC Public Affairs at usff_nflt_pa@us.navy.mil or CNIC Public Affairs at CNICHQPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil.



For information about how HURREX/CG-25 may impact your community, please visit your local Navy installation’s website or social media channels for additional details.

