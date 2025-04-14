Increase in Small Boat Activity, around Naval Base Ventura County, Local Harbors

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 14, 2025) Residents of Ventura County may notice increased activity of small unmanned boats in and around local harbors from April through August, 2025.



Authorized personnel will control the unmanned vessels remotely as they depart from and return to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and the Ventura and Channel Islands harbors.



The Navy has taken precautions to minimize disruptions to recreational activities, wildlife and commercial traffic. There will be no use of ammunition, underwater sound devices or nets, and no increase in noise is expected.



The Navy will continue to work closely with the Coast Guard, Port Authority and local government to ensure that the safety and security of the community remains a top priority.



NBVC is a major shore warfighting platform, providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight and win. The base is composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. It is home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, three warfare centers and 110 tenant commands.



Information is being shared to Facebook at www.facebook.com/NavalBaseVenturaCounty.



