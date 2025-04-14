Swedish Soldiers Compete in the New York National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Swedish Army Pvt. Jesper Andersson draws an M4 carbine as he prepares to fire on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Swedish Army Pvt. Jesper Andersson draws an M4 carbine as he prepares to fire on the Engagement Skills Trainer at Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, New York , on April, 8, 2025 during the New York Army National Guard’s annual Best Warrior Competition. Andersson, and Corporal Simon Drie Runnander, ( looking on) are both members of the Swedish Army’s First Brigade and took part in the Best Warrior events as part of the State Partnership Program relationship the Swedish Military has with the New York Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, N.Y. — Two soldiers from the Swedish Armed Forces competed alongside New York Army National Guard troops during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition held April 7 to 11 at the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, New York.



Swedish Cpl. Simon Drie Runnander and Pvt. Jesper Andersson participated in the multi-day event, which tests Soldiers’ technical skills, physical readiness, and ability to perform under pressure.



Their visit was part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. The New York National Guard and Sweden established a partnership in 2024.



Events throughout the week covered a wide range of tasks, including simulated weapons handling, patrol base operations, tactical communications, and casualty care.



Participants also appeared before a dress uniform board and competed in a live-fire range round-robin using M4 carbines and M9 pistols.



Drie Runnander and Andersson are both members of the Swedish Army’s 1st Infantry Brigade.

Andersson has served in the Swedish Army for four years as a rifleman and is trained as a Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon specialist. He has competed in the Swedish Army’s tactical service shooting competition.



Drie Runnander is a forward observer who has been in the army for seven years. He’s competed in the Swedish military’s version of the U.S. Army Best Warrior event.



The Swedish Soldiers said the experience added to their professional development and contributed to ongoing cooperation between the two forces.



“This has been a good chance for us to train in a different setting,” Drie Runnander said. “We’ve picked up new techniques and learned more about how the U.S. military prepares its Soldiers.”



“This has been one of the toughest training experiences I’ve ever done, but also one of the most rewarding,” said Drie Runnander. “Working side by side with American Soldiers pushed me outside my comfort zone. I’ve learned a lot that I’ll take back to Sweden.”



In addition to core competition events, Soldiers were offered the opportunity to complete the requirements for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



This event included a 100-meter swim in uniform, a 1,000-meter sprint, pistol qualification, a flexed arm hang, and a 12-mile ruck march while carrying a full combat load.



Andersson said the event offered more than physical challenges.



“Being here gives us a better understanding of how American Soldiers train and work together,” he said. “It also allows us to share how we operate in Sweden.”



Andersson also said that while each soldier competed against the others, he appreciated the comradery.



“It feels like we are all a team, we all help each other, we all learn from each other,’ he said.



“ I have really enjoyed it, all of the American soldiers and officers have been really, really nice,” he added.



“The biggest difference between the American Military and Swedish is just the scale, Andersson said. “There are so many people, so it is a little bit overwhelming, but it is really cool.”



New York's partnership with Sweden is one of more than 100 similar relationships fostered globally through the State Partnership Program, which pairs U.S. National Guard units with military forces in partner nations to strengthen interoperability and regional cooperation.



Since the agreement began, New York Guard personnel and Swedish military representatives have conducted staff talks and small-unit engagements, with plans for more bilateral exchanges in the future.

New York also has State Partnership Program relationships with South Africa and Brazil.



The Best Warrior Competition provides a platform not only for identifying top-performing Soldiers but also for enhancing coordination and trust between allied forces.



Inviting the Swedish Army to send competitors to the Best Warrior event is part of building networking and teamwork opportunities to the lowest level, according to Lt. Col. Melanie Padilla, the New York National Guard’s State Partnership Program director.



This provides value for both parties by encouraging knowledge exchange and building familiarity with different training methods and standards, she explained.



Hosting the Swedish Soldiers at the competition was essential to the partnership, said New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris.



“We want to inspire them to return and say, ‘Hey, we need to train with these elements. We need to come to the U.S. to come here and for us to go there,’” Garris said.



“We want to continue collaborating and building these bridges between our countries as true allies,” Garris added.