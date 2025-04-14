625 STOS supports Giant Pace 25-1

The 625th Strategic Operations Squadron assigned to the 95th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, plays a vital role in safeguarding the United States.



The squadron ensures the president can reliably command and control the nation's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which are a cornerstone of national defense.



“Specifically, the 625th STOS develops and validates the targeting instructions for these missiles, ensuring their accuracy and effectiveness if ever called upon,” said Maj. Jason Guthner, 625th STOS assistant director of operations. “Additionally, the squadron provides highly-trained personnel and specialized equipment for the Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS). This system, operating aboard a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft, guarantees that our nuclear command and control (C2) can survive unexpected threats.”



Guthner explained the ALCS guarantees U.S. nuclear C2 can survive unexpected threats and provides an alternate means of launching ICBMs if ground-based command centers are compromised.



Twice a year, the 625th STOS tests the ALCS during Simulated Electronic Launch Minuteman (SELM) tests, commonly referred to as Giant Pace (GP), with the most recent GP25-1 completed April 9, 2025, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.



SELM tests do not happen overnight nor are they in response to anything occurring in world, instead it takes up to five years to plan a single test. It requires coordination between numerous organizations. The 576th Flight Test Squadron and the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, both located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, lead the preparation, but many other stakeholders support the mission. Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, safety, maintenance and missileers from the 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, all support the test.



“SELM is an opportunity to put our training to the test and actually turn keys on a real sortie,” said Capt. Tony McCowan, 625th STOS ALCS operator. “Even though the launch is simulated, every process and procedure up to that point is executed and tested. Missileers might never have an opportunity to use their training in this manner.”



The test begins from one of the six launch facilities and two launch control centers to provide necessary information about the reliability of cable, communication devices and mechanical instruments involved in the missile launch order communication process.



To ensure the 625th STOS is ready for the ALCS mission, Airmen accomplish rigorous training and system maintenance.



“We ensure our operators are proficient and prepared for immediate action by conducting monthly training on the weapon system,” said Maj. Ana Lebens, 625th STOS training and evaluations flight commander. “Additionally, to guarantee the system's operational integrity, we routinely test communication links with both the missiles and ground crews, verify any necessary system updates, and validate our complete mission capability with an annual missile launch from Vandenberg SFB.”



“The men and women of the 625th STOS demonstrate unparalleled technical expertise and passion for our critical mission sets,” said Lt. Col. Chad Redwine, 625th STOS commander. “Their professionalism and dedication ensure seamless integration of operational capabilities, maintaining readiness and reliability at all times.”



As the airborne test conductor, Capt. Ryan Saunders, 625th STOS test and analysis engineer, oversees the entire airborne portion of the test which includes command verification, radio verification, crew management, ground communication, test progression, sending launch commands from the ALCS, and any radio troubleshooting that is required. Other supporting ALCS positions include a track manager that controls the flight path, a data collector, and a ground communication operator.



“Balancing script progression and command generation while leading a nine-person battlestaff in test execution is always challenging,” said Saunders. “It is important to ensure the aircraft and test environment are set up properly so the ALCS operators can effectively send unlock and launch commands at the designated times.”



During a SELM, every test objective is linked to demonstrating features, proving operational capability, and testing new processes to ensure maximum effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear ICBMs.



“Watching our ground launch crews execute this one-of-a-kind operation is a surreal experience,” said Capt. Cory Sylvester, 625th STOS ALCS operator. “Their professionalism and precision navigating the demands of the test is really something to behold – the culmination of years of training. The chance to see it from the airborne launch platform allows me to further appreciate the awesome capabilities of this weapon system and the people that operate it.”



Saunders emphasized that no two SELMs are the same and situational awareness is key to ensuring the ALCS operates successfully. Additionally, the ALCS mission cannot occur without the support from the U.S. Navy.



“The 625th STOS has a great relationship with the Navy E-6B [Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons] VQ-3 and VQ-4,” said Saunders. “It takes a lot of mission planning and coordination to make sure an aircraft is designated for the test and can takeoff with the appropriate equipment.”



Clear communication between the two services plays a key role during SELM tests and ensures nuclear deterrence through demonstration of ICBM launch capabilities.



“Through their unwavering commitment, they play a vital role in upholding national security and strategic deterrence,” said Redwine. “The 24/7 readiness of the 625th STOS is a critical component of maintaining a strong national defense and deterring potential adversaries.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2025 Date Posted: 04.14.2025 12:44 Story ID: 495260 Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 625 STOS supports Giant Pace 25-1, by MSgt Rachel Waller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.