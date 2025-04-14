Milan Army Ammunition Plant formally deactivated

Photo By Mark Kane | Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (right), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, Tom...... read more read more Photo By Mark Kane | Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. (right), the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, Tom Nowell, the Milan Army Ammunition Plant’s commander’s representative, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, JMC command sergeant major, secure the plant’s flag as the “casing of the colors” is executed bringing the ceremony to a close and formally deactivating the installation. see less | View Image Page

Milan, Tennessee (April 11, 2025) — Milan Army Ammunition Plant in Milan, Tennessee was formally deactivated, April 10, as part of a “casing of the colors” ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., Joint Munitions Command commander of the plant’s parent command – JMC, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



The casing of the colors ceremony is a symbolic tradition in the U.S. Army, marking the deactivation of a unit. Each Army unit has a unique flag, or "colors," that represents its identity and history. During the MLAAP deactivation ceremony, its history was recounted, honoring its contributions and achievements over 84 years in service to the country.



MLAAP was originally the Milan Ordnance Depot and Wolf Creek Ordnance Plant, which was established in 1941. In 1943, both were merged, becoming Milan Ordnance Center, renamed Milan Arsenal in 1945. It later operated as Milan Ordnance Plant and in 1963 was renamed Milan Army Ammunition Plant. In 2013, the production missions at MLAAP were transferred to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant located in Middletown, Iowa. MLAAP continued to be an explosive storage and distribution center until February 2020, after it was declared excess in August 2019. In the plant’s most recent years its mission was to safely and efficiently divest the plant as a non-Base Realignment and Closure action.



After the history was read, Anderson removed the colors from the color bearer, and the deactivation order was read. Tom Nowell, the MLAAP commander’s representative, and Anderson then furled the colors into a protective sheath, symbolizing the unit's deactivation. The MLAAP colors were sent to the U.S. Army Center of Military History for preservation. The ceremony served as a farewell celebrating the legacy of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant and its service.



“The decision to deactivate this facility reflects our military’s changing needs and priorities, but it does not diminish the role Milan has played in safeguarding freedom,” said Anderson. “Its history, its legacy, and its contributions will continue to inspire future generations. While this site may no longer produce the physical tools of defense, it will always remain a place of pride in the hearts of those who knew its impact. On our path forward, let us celebrate its achievements, honor its sacrifices, and remember the dedication of the people who made it all possible.”



From its inception in 1941, the site played a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s defense. With peak employment of 11,000, MLAAP specialized in loading, assembling, and packing ammunition, including artillery projectiles, grenades, and mortars, while also handling demilitarization, renovation, and logistics support.



During World War II, Milan was a crucial part of the U.S. Army’s 250-year legacy, as one of 84 production sites built to meet urgent wartime requirements for the U.S. and its allies. As the U.S. military recognized that artillery and air support were crucial for battlefield success. Lessons learned in pivotal battles, such as Guadalcanal and the Kasserine Pass showed the need for greater quantities of artillery ammunition. In February 1943, the 9th Infantry Division artillery, fired almost 2,000 artillery rounds in one day and defeated the Germans. Later, in the European theater, the importance of Milan’s contributions became more evident during battles where forces fired more than 11,000 tons of artillery in just two days - a staggering effort that was made possible through the dedication of facilities like Milan.



As the War ended, the nation began to demobilize and most ammunition plants, including Milan, ceased production. However, the outbreak of the Korean War reignited demand for ammunition, drawing Milan back into service. By July 1951, the plant was rehabilitated and resumed operations to supply the War. While limited research and development functions were introduced, Milan continued producing mortars and artillery. To meet demands, Milan also converted training rounds into high-explosive rounds when materials for new production were in short supply.



With the Vietnam War came an increased need for specialized munitions such as anti-personnel rounds and grenades for jungle warfare. Milan’s role in producing these munitions helped supply U.S. forces engaged in prolonged, high-intensity combat such as the Tet Offensive. During the War, approximately 7,000 employees produced fuses, primers, delay plungers, delay elements, boosters, grenades, artillery rounds, mines, cluster bomb unit dispensers, demolition kits, and shell metal parts.



Through rehabilitation and modernization programs during the 1970s and 1980s, Milan adapted to new missions and technologies. During the Gulf War, the plant scaled up production to meet requirements, producing key munitions like the M864 projectile and 120mm tank ammunition. Milan also supported Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom with artillery shells, 40mm tactical and training ammunition, demolition charges, and mine-clearing charges.



As part of BRAC 2005, Milan absorbed mission workload from closing sites, Kansas and Lone Star Army Ammunition Plants. In subsequent years, all Milan ammunition production missions were transferred to IAAAP to optimize capacity and reduce costs. Production officially ended in 2012, with employees completing their final task of loading the last M888 mortar round. Since that time, the remaining workforce managed the transfer of stocks, equipment and materials, as well as the transition of tracts of lands.



“Milan Army Ammunition Plant has never been just a facility,” said Anderson. “The heart of its operations has always been the men and women who came through the gates each day, devoting their skills and passion to the Army’s mission, knowing their end goal was to support the warfighter. Generations of workers – our neighbors, friends, and family – poured their lives into making this place more than an ammunition plant. Equally vital has been the support of the surrounding community, whose partnership has been unwavering through the decades. Together, the plant and its neighbors have weathered the highs and lows, reinforcing a bond that will remain long after the gates close.



The Milan Army Ammunition Plant was housed on 22,357 acres with 1,460 buildings, 873 igloos and a storage capacity of 2.4 million square feet – 216 miles of roads and 87 miles of railroad were on the plant.



On Aug. 9, 2022, MLAAP reassigned more than 16,000 acres to the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site, increasing the size of the facility to more than 18,500 acres. The additional property is being used as training ranges for Guardsmen to improve their warfighting skills and ability to respond to emergencies within the state.



During a December 2022 ceremony celebrating the site’s expanded operations Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General-Army, said, “Milan has been a key location for training our Soldiers and Airmen since the 1960s. This expansion will greatly improve our Guardsmen’s ability to train and enhance our capability to respond to local, state, and national emergencies. This new property will also provide us with enough maneuver space to train our largest units, which we have been unable to do within Tennessee, until now,” said Ross.



The Tennessee National Guard will continue its use going forward.