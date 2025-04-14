Fort Bragg Youth Sports Spring Season Kicks Off with Community Spirit and Teamwork

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg CYS Administrator, Germaine Baldwin, kicks the first soccer ball of the...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg CYS Administrator, Germaine Baldwin, kicks the first soccer ball of the season to a soccer league athlete registered with the Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness program at the Spring 2025 Opening Ceremony on the NCO Academy Field, April 12, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The 2025 Fort Bragg Youth Sports Spring Season launched on April 12th with an uplifting opening ceremony that brought together athletes, families, and supporters under the morning cold and windy conditions at the NCO Academy Field. The event highlighted the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal growth that are central to the season.



“It is an honor on behalf of our Nation, the Army, MWR and Fort Bragg to recognize our youth for their dedication and commitment in supporting Child Youth Services,” said Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "The time and effort you’ve dedicated to preparing for your sport reflects something of true value, something truly significant.”



The ceremony began with an invocation, where the role of sports as a medium to teach commitment, respect, and unity was emphasized. The opening prayer sought blessings for athletes, coaches, and families, calling for better weather, positive attitudes, and enduring friendships throughout the season. The message reminded everyone that sports are more than just games; they are opportunities to grow as individuals and as a community.



Athletes proudly represented their teams, including the Cubs, The Bad Ones, The Trash Pandas and many more, as they were introduced to cheers and applause. Coaches were invited to celebrate with their teams with enthusiasm, setting a tone of excitement and camaraderie.



"To the athletes, I encourage you to listen attentively and embrace being coachable as you learn the significance of teamwork and core values,” said Mixon. “These lessons will not only enhance your performance in sports but also prepare you to grow into responsible and impactful citizens.”



Notable contributors to the event included Margaret Lilly, Chief of Child and Youth Services, Piper Taylor, CYS Sports & Fitness Director, Germaine Baldwin, Administrator of CYS. The NCO Academy, represented by two Sergeants, provided music and sound, adding to the ceremony's vibrant atmosphere and the Garrison Commander.



A highlight of the event was when athletes collectively pledged to "always play with honor," affirming their commitment to fair play and mutual respect. This moment symbolized the spirit of the season and set the tone for the games ahead.



“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Family Members, Friends, and Child and Youth Services Staff who have supported our athletes on their journey,” expressed Mixon. “A special thanks to our volunteers for their dedication and unwavering commitment to the success of military youth. The value of sports in shaping lives is truly immeasurable."



As the 2025 Spring Sports Season officially begins, participants look forward to skill development, teamwork, and the creation of cherished memories. Here's to a season filled with sportsmanship and success.