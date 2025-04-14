Chilean liaison officer promotes interoperability at U.S. Army South

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | (Chilean army Col. Cristian Valenzuela, partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | (Chilean army Col. Cristian Valenzuela, partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) with U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), stands in front of the USARSOUTH headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 11, 2025. Valenzuela’s mission as a PNLO was to build upon the partnership between the U.S. and Chilean armies, ensuring both forces work together to tackle regional and global challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — For Chilean army Col. Cristian Valenzuela, a career marked by elite military training and years of service in special forces units has led to a mission focused on partnership and collaboration. As the Chilean Partner Nation Liaison Officer (PNLO) to U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), Valenzuela plays a key role in strengthening interoperability between the U.S. and Chile.



Arriving at USARSOUTH in January 2025, Valenzuela said his mission is to support collaboration between both countries’ militaries, especially in combined activities and information sharing.



“As PNLOs, our job is to ensure we follow all the agreed-to-actions we have developed in the past and work to strengthen the interoperability between both armies,” he said. “We are also responsible for advising on what is happening in our country and with our armies in relations for exchanges, exercises and training for the coming years.”



Valenzuela said his assignment is more than administrative, and his goal is to build lasting, impactful ties that help both nations operate seamlessly in a regional security context.



“My goal is to improve the relationship between both armies and develop new and creative options to increase interoperability,” Valenzuela said. “By sharing and comparing doctrine, standard operating procedures, lessons learned and other information we can work together to build common knowledge.”



Interoperability, he continued, relies on having timely access to the right information and being intentional about fostering collaboration.



“With the necessary information, you can improve interoperability and make things happen,” he said. “In this way, our armies can trust each other and conduct operations side by side.”



Although Valenzuela is still settling into his role, he sees the potential for growth.



“I would like to see an integrated unit conducting a combined operation,” he said. “I think that would create new skills for both of our forces and have a big influence on regional security and our combined ability to fight against new threats.”



Valenzuela said that the relationship between Chile and the U.S. is important and that the emboldening of that relationship serves more than just the two nations.



“It makes the whole region safe,” he stated. “When we identify the gaps we have as separate fighting forces and as a united force, we can strengthen our capabilities to fight as one. With that, no one can beat us.”







His role as the link between two military forces is a hemisphere away from where his career started more than three decades ago. Valenzuela’s military journey began in Santiago, Chile, where he was inspired by his older brother’s service.



“My older brother was in the army at that time, so I could see it was a great experience,” Valenzuela said. “I knew it would be a great challenge for me, too.”



He joined the Chilean army in 1992, starting his career as an infantry officer. But his desire to push his limits led him down a more demanding path.



In 2000, he attended the Chilean army commandos course, followed by the special operations course in 2006. He even attended the U.S. Special Forces Course in Fort Bragg, N.C. in 2008.



Valenzuela said the mental fortitude and pride he developed, coupled with the brotherhood he formed with his classmates, made the hardship worth the struggle.



“The most difficult part was the harsh environment we had to endure,” he recalled. “The cold weather, long nights and lack of food introduced us to reality, but you are always supported by your classmates. I am still in contact with those guys after 25 years.”



In the constant pursuit of self-development, Valenzuela went on to attend the Chilean war college, where he exchanged physical challenges with mental fortitude and knowledge.



“The war college was very demanding,” he exclaimed. “The investment in time studying, reading was a sacrifice of time with my family, but that sacrifice led me to achieving the dream that I think every officer in the army has: being assigned as commander.”



While he may not be in command as a PNLO, he takes his role representing Chile at USARSOUTH seriously and hopes that he can have an impact on growing the relationship between the two nations.



“For me it is an honor to represent my country with USARSOUTH, and I will do my best to improve the interoperability and relationship we have already developed together,” said Valenzuela. “Our countries have had a close bond for years, and I hope I can have even a small influence to make that bond bigger and better.”