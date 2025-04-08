USMA honored during annual West Point Day in event

The New York Legislature honored the U.S. Military Academy during the 73rd annual West Point Day in Albany on April 9 at the State Capitol Building in Albany, New York.



State Sen. James Skoufis invited West Point leaders and staff and New York State cadets to attend this year’s event.



Col. Khanh Diep, USMA Chief of Staff, led the delegation of officers and Department of Defense civilians, the First Captain and local cadets to accept the New York State’s Legislature’s proclamation. Diep spoke on behalf of the academy to the senate and assembly members on receiving the resolution proclamations.



“Of behalf of Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, the 61st Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, and the entire West Point team and community, we thank you for this recognition,” Col. Diep said in her speech to the senate and assembly. “Love of country and dedication to duty is shared by every son and daughter of the Empire State – and indeed, every American – who served in defense of our nation … this would not be possible without the tremendous support of our state leaders here in Albany, as well as our neighbors throughout New York, Orange County and the Hudson Valley region.



“We are honored to be here and proud to be part of New York’s legacy of service,” Diep added. “We appreciate your continued help and support in inspiring a renewed call to service in our young people, to help them see the Army and West Point as unique pathways to service.”



Two resolutions were brought to the State Senate floor by Skoufis, Senate District 42, and to the Assembly by Assemblymember Chris Eachus, Assembly District 99, and sponsored by Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblymember Carl E. Heastie.



The legislative resolutions celebrate USMA, its current cadets, leaders and graduates for being an integral part of the history of the state and nation.



The Senate resolution proclaims, “The leadership and sacrifices of the members of the Long Gray Line have helped the country withstand countless threats to our cherished democratic way of life.”



The day is meant to strengthen civil-military relationships by connecting cadets from New York with local representatives, enhancing public awareness of USMA’s role in developing future leaders of character and its contributions to the state and nation.



State Senators and Assemblymembers spoke about West Point’s accomplishments in excelling on the battlefield, in business and other fields of endeavor. They also took time to recognize the 14 cadets in attendance as the future leaders of the country.



Since 1952, West Point Day has highlighted the accomplishments, dedication and service of the academy.



Cadets from the surrounding area met with congressional members from their hometown districts during the day and the afternoon luncheon. The cadets who participated in this year’s event include First Captain Caroline Robinson and New York State cadets Shepherd Dzina, Anthony Speizio, Anthony Tejkl, Tricia Chen, Steven Trombetta, Eve Crossett, Christina Vozzo, Matthew Stueber, Aiden Meza, Morgan Lawler, Shafay Ahmed, Navroop Singh and Bryce Sinclair.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2025 Date Posted: 04.14.2025 10:51 Story ID: 495243 Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMA honored during annual West Point Day in event, by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.