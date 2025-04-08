A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center Launches Innovative Behavioral Health “Drop-In” Clinics to Enhance Employee Wellness

Fort Belvoir, Va. (April 14, 2025) – In a bold and timely response to the growing need for mental health support among healthcare professionals, the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural behavioral health “Drop-In” Clinics. These clinics are designed to provide staff with a safe, informal environment for individual and group discussions, access to valuable resources, and techniques for reducing burnout while promoting overall organizational well-being.



Recognizing the profound impact of today’s unique environment on their workforce, this initiative arises from an urgent necessity to address organizational stressors. “These sessions were designed to equip staff with efficient strategies to promote personal resilience and team cohesion,” stated Maj. Said Bennani, Service Chief of Adult Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic. “With a clear, growing need for spaces that foster reflection, support, and shared understanding during transitional periods, we believe these services are vital.”



The dedicated providers hosting these drop-in interventions focus on essential areas such as stress management, self-care, and organizational resiliency. By proactively offering emotional support and wellness strategies, ATAMMC aims to empower employees and promote resiliency, ensuring a sustained high level of care through enhanced team cohesion and overall staff well-being.



The drop-in mental health interventions emphasize open lines of communication, providing a welcoming space where employees can express themselves, ask questions, and access helpful resources. These informal discussions not only serve to reduce stress but also strengthen team connections and foster a more supportive work environment.



The first session at ATAMMC took place in a common area conducive to casual interactions, complete with visits from therapy dogs to lighten the mood. A subsequent session was hosted at DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, engaging staff from Primary Care, Pharmacy, and Behavioral Health, highlighting the expansive reach of this initiative.



Maj. Bennani further emphasized the importance of these efforts, stating, “If you are taking care of those providers, you’re maintaining the quality of efficient care as well—while helping to prevent that burnout. It’s about more than the individual—it’s about sustaining the mission through empowered, supported teams.”



Importantly, the drop-in clinics are intended not as traditional therapy sessions, but as proactive opportunities to share experiences, identify common stressors, and cultivate a culture of mutual support and productivity. Participants are encouraged to further utilize the resources provided for ongoing support.



The A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center remains committed to enhancing mental health services for both staff and beneficiaries, reinforcing the belief that empowered teams translate into exemplary patient care. For more information regarding the Behavioral Health Drop-In Clinics and other available resources, please contact the Behavioral Health department at ATAMMC.

