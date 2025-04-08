193rd Regional Support Group welcomes new commander

Col. Marvin Laing took command of the 193rd Regional Support Group during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on April 12, 2025, continuing a 34-year career with the 193rd Special Operations Wing that began at age 18 as an airman basic. Promoted to colonel during the event, Laing succeeds Col. Susan Garrett, who retired last month.



A native of Steelton, Pennsylvania, and current Harrisburg resident, Laing joined the 193rd SOW in 1991 in the services career field before transitioning to communications as a radio operator. By 1999, as a staff sergeant, he was selected to become an intelligence officer. Laing served as a traditional drill-status Guard member for 20 years before transitioning to full-time status in 2010. His officer roles at the 193rd have included intelligence officer, wing executive officer, aircraft maintenance squadron commander and maintenance squadron commander.



“You have all the essential traits and attributed we look for in prospective leadership,” said Col. Robert Noren, 193rd SOW commander, who presided over the ceremony. “You deserve this opportunity. You have my full faith and confidence and I look forward to working with you.”



Laing, a graduate of West Chester University, Air Command and Staff College and Air War College, outlined his vision for the RSG during formal remarks after taking command.



“I’m both honored and humbled to take command of the Regional Support Group,” Laing said. “As your new group commander, you can expect a focus on readiness, training and collaboration. My pledge is to lead with integrity, foster a healthy culture and encourage teamwork.”



Laing also committed to maintaining high standards and prioritizing Airmen while rallying them for the work ahead.



“Our mission will be clear, our standards will be high and our people will be first,” Laing said. “I’m proud to be your commander. Now, let’s get to work.”



As commander, Laing will be responsible for directing all infrastructure operations for the 370-acre RSG installation that is part of a larger mostly Army installation that also serves as headquarters for the Pennsylvania National Guard. He manages operations for more than 650 personnel aligning the 193rd SOW’s geographically-separated combat and combat support units under one group in support of Air Combat Command. The RSG consists of four squadrons: the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, 201st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 211th Engineering Installation Squadron and the 271st Combat Communications Squadron. In addition, the RSG encompasses the 203rd Weather Flight, Bollen Air to Ground Range, Muir Field Weather Station, the Regional Training Site, the Regional Equipment Operators Training School and the Lightning Force Academy Training Center.

