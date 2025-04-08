Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaming Tournament Brings Camaraderie

    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament

    Photo By Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Pickrom, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command...... read more read more

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Story by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    SEMBACH KASERNE, Germany – 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted their first gaming tournament on Apr. 2, at the Community Activity Center in Sembach, Germany. The event aimed to improve Soldiers’ quality of life and social interactions by providing them with a safe and entertaining environment to bring camaraderie and morale to the Soldiers.

    “This is just one opportunity to be able to bring people together, getting to know the other Soldiers in the community as well,” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 10th AAMDC headquarters and headquarters battery first sergeant. “Everyone has their own way of relieving stress, and this is just one of them.”

    Many participants stated that the event was very helpful, as Soldiers described the gaming tournament as ‘very fun’ and ‘a good safe space.’ Cruz stated during the event that this is especially important for young Soldiers who are far from home for the first time.

    “In a unit, not everyone sees each other every day,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Tedric Proctor, 10th AAMDC Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Representative, also known as BOSS. “If we can have events like this, then we get the sections working with each other, getting involved, and learning who they are working with.”

    The tournament was hosted by the unit BOSS program and consisted of Mortal Kombat, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Tekken, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Chess and Pool.

    The BOSS Program supports the overall quality of single service members' lives (bonfire bachelors, geographical bachelors and single parents). It identifies real well-being issues and concerns by recommending improvements through the chain of command. It encourages and assists single service members in identifying and planning for recreational and leisure activities. Additionally, it gives single service members the opportunity to participate in and contribute to their respective communities. BOSS is a demonstration of the chain of command’s commitment to single service members.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 08:34
    Story ID: 495233
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaming Tournament Brings Camaraderie, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament
    10th AAMDC Video Game Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download