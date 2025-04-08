Gaming Tournament Brings Camaraderie

SEMBACH KASERNE, Germany – 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted their first gaming tournament on Apr. 2, at the Community Activity Center in Sembach, Germany. The event aimed to improve Soldiers’ quality of life and social interactions by providing them with a safe and entertaining environment to bring camaraderie and morale to the Soldiers.
“This is just one opportunity to be able to bring people together, getting to know the other Soldiers in the community as well,” said U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, 10th AAMDC headquarters and headquarters battery first sergeant. “Everyone has their own way of relieving stress, and this is just one of them.”
Many participants stated that the event was very helpful, as Soldiers described the gaming tournament as ‘very fun’ and ‘a good safe space.’ Cruz stated during the event that this is especially important for young Soldiers who are far from home for the first time.
“In a unit, not everyone sees each other every day,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Tedric Proctor, 10th AAMDC Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Representative, also known as BOSS. “If we can have events like this, then we get the sections working with each other, getting involved, and learning who they are working with.”
The tournament was hosted by the unit BOSS program and consisted of Mortal Kombat, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Tekken, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Chess and Pool.
The BOSS Program supports the overall quality of single service members' lives (bonfire bachelors, geographical bachelors and single parents). It identifies real well-being issues and concerns by recommending improvements through the chain of command. It encourages and assists single service members in identifying and planning for recreational and leisure activities. Additionally, it gives single service members the opportunity to participate in and contribute to their respective communities. BOSS is a demonstration of the chain of command’s commitment to single service members.
