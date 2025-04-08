Better Together: Iwo Jima ARG Strengthens Naval Force through Successful Integration Training

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2025) A landing craft air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller | ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2025) A landing craft air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, prepares to dock within the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during Iwo Jima’s amphibious operations while underway. Iwo Jima is with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducting Amphibious Squadron Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), designed to test the capabilities of the IWO ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit as a fully-integrated expeditionary force. PMINT gives the Navy-Marine Corps team a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and interoperability before deployment. The IWO ARG consists of its flagship, Iwo Jima, and the San Antonio-class Landing Dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The IWO ARG—in concert with its integrated 22nd MEU team—deters aggression, projects power through presence abroad, and executes contingency missions in support of U.S. strategic interests around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller) see less | View Image Page

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)—all part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG)—completed a two-week Amphibious Squadron Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 14.



"The relationships fostered during PMINT were seamless and highlighted the potential to grow and fight as a team,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Connelly, assigned to the 22nd MEU and embarked with Fort Lauderdale. “Before this, our Marines and Sailors of the landing force were focused on our own mission(s), but now we have an integrated partnership where the Navy and Marine Corps will continue to work towards a common goal. We remain excited to foster these relationships as we continue to prep for deployment."



During PMINT, more than 1,800 Sailors from Iwo Jima, amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Assault Craft Unit Four, Fleet Surgical Team Two and 1,200 Marines from the 22nd MEU integrated to complete a series of exercises designed to enhance interoperability between Sailors and Marines.



For many onboard, this training event was the first time Marines and Sailors got the opportunity to work together while underway.



“PMINT is meant for the integration of the blue, green team just to get a feel of what ship life is for Marines and also how to work with our counterparts, the Sailors and just get to know them, the functions of what they do on the ship and what we can do while being on a ship,” said Cpl. Sharon Ruiz, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.



Another joint component of operations is flight operations, which the ARG demonstrated during PMINT.



“The intent was to get familiar with the ship,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Michael Matott, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. “There's been more integration and involvement with the MEU. We were able to bring in the Hueys from the Iwo and get reps and sets. It is really important that we understand the ship life and getting our [qualifications], working with the Navy has been a good introduction to the team."



Iwo Jima’s force protection team also conducted security training with their Marine counterparts. This crucial joint training ensured more seamless integration of Navy and Marine multi-layered defense systems to protect ARG shipping. Sailors honed skills during evolutions like straits transits and Marines tested their ability to defend the amphibious task force with integrated capabilities such as the Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System.



“We were able to conduct training over tactical combat casualty care procedures as well as close-quarter battle which enabled us to improve our skills while integrating with our Marine reconnaissance element of the 22nd MEU,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Avery McManus. “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and it was the most eye-opening training I have been a part of. It sharpened a lot of my skills in protecting the ship.”



Sailors were excited to engage and integrate with Marines that they will be deploying with in the future.



"I love having the Marines onboard, the ship is buzzing with excitement, keeping medical busy,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rahmeik Ross, assigned to San Antonio. “We've been getting along great with our green-side counterparts, integrating completely. It [has] been a good integration so far."