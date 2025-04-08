PWD Souda Bay Delivers $5.2M Warehouse, Enhancing NAVSUP Mediterranean Mission

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 3, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 3, 2025) Personnel assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, Public Works Department; Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; and Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the P144 Marathi Logistics Support Center at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, Souda Bay, Greece, on April 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece — Public Works Department Souda Bay, Greece joined with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (FLCSI), Site Souda Bay and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay leadership for a ribbon cutting ceremony, inaugurating the new Marathi Logistics Support Center at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, April 3, 2025.



The NATO Marathi Pier Complex is the only military deep-water pier facility in the Mediterranean with the capability to accommodate a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier pier-side.



"This project represents a significant investment in our ability to support the fleet and our allies here in Souda Bay," said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. "This facility, delivered through the outstanding collaboration of PWD Souda Bay, NAVSUP, and our partners, enhances our logistical capabilities, strengthens our operational readiness, and underscores our commitment to maintaining a robust presence in this strategically important region."



The $5.2 million, 14,000-square-foot, pre-engineered steel warehouse improves the installation’s logistical support capabilities, including critical storage, visiting ship cargo handling and office space.



"This isn't just about today's mission. This new facility ensures NAVSUP can effectively support the fleet here in Souda Bay well into the future," said Lt. Cmdr. Barry Ventura. “With added freezer and chill storage, along with expanded postal capacity, we can provide even more robust and reliable support well into the future. The upgraded water system is also crucial for maintaining uninterrupted service to our ships and allies."



The four-year project, funded by Commander, Navy Installations Command, also provides NAVSUP with essential hazardous material storage and an upgraded water supply system, including an above-ground tank and pump house.



"This new facility at NSA Souda Bay, one of two opened by NAVFAC EURAFCENT this week, demonstrates our commitment to delivering critical infrastructure through effective partnerships," said Lt. Katy Pekala, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division. "PWD Souda Bay's expert oversight of construction management, engineering, and contracting, along with seamless communication with all stakeholders, was crucial to delivering this project on time and within budget."



The vital new facility at NSA Souda Bay is the latest example of NAVFAC EURAFCENT's commitment to delivering impactful shore infrastructure projects across Europe, Africa, and Central Command.



"PWD Souda Bay's dedication and expertise were essential to the successful completion of this vital project," said Lt. Cmdr. Ted Packowski, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Working closely with stakeholders, including the end-users, to ensure the new warehouse met all requirements and exceeded expectations, in the end resulted in delivering a first-class facility that will significantly enhance the installation’s operational capabilities.”



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella supported by Navy Region NAVSUP FLC Sigonella mission is to plan, coordinate, integrate, synchronize, and provide logistic support to U.S. Naval, Joint, and allied forces operating in peace, crisis, and wartime within the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.