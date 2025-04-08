Task Force 57 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 57 welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, April 14.



Capt. Tim Campbell relieved Capt. Dennis Jensen, who assumed command of TF 57 in August 2023. Task Force 57 provides maritime patrol and reconnaissance support across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.



Jensen graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000 and went on to fly the P-3C Orion, following his father’s footsteps who flew the P-3 during the Cold War. Fittingly, Jensen facilitated the final operations of the EP-3E Aries here and executed the redeployment and sundown of the system following the aircraft’s 55 years of service.



Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, thanked Jensen, “for being the leader we needed during these challenging times.”



Wikoff noted how Jensen oversaw nearly 1,400 sorties – encompassing approximately 11,000 mishap-free flight hours – in support of seven different operations, including Inherent Resolve and Prosperity Guardian and, multiple exercises. He also choreographed the final operational mission of the EP-3 Aries, and introduced the Advanced Airborne Sensor (AAS), and the MQ-4C Triton unscrewed aerial system to the region.



“You achieved these results while leading with compassion,” Wikoff said. “There was not a time when I spoke about your accomplishments, when you did not deflect those compliments to the hard work of your team. There was not a time that you did not absorb my sometimes demanding criticisms as your personal fault. You personify what it is we expect in our finest leaders.”



“It's been the honor of a lifetime to lead Task Force 57,” Jensen said in his remarks. The task force, he said, “introduced peak capabilities not intended for our theater, two years ahead of schedule. You developed new concepts of employment and where needed, you built relationships …to attack problems that we could not accomplish on our own. You developed new [tactics] for the EP-3, even though it was being retired. You kept that single aircraft flying at the highest rated rates in years due to your tenacity in getting parts that we needed. This is the ‘can-do’ task force. You’re wired to find a way to succeed, and have commonly done so with what I like to call ‘the artful use of existing stuff.’ I’m sincerely excited for what is to come [under Campbell’s command].”



Jensen reports next to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon.



Campbell assumes command of the task force after serving as the executive secretary to the Secretary of the Navy. A 2004 Naval Academy graduate, he commanded Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, based at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. He said assuming command of this task force is a high honor.



“It takes a special sacrifice to endure the challenges and support continuous operations,” Campbell said to his Sailors. “I appreciate the sacrifices made by forward-deployed personnel and their families in support of national security. The Desert Sharks are cohesive and tightknit. You guys are special. We have the finest officers, chiefs and Sailors the Navy has to offer. I’m here for you so that we can bring our best to the mission. Thank you for welcoming me to the Desert Shark family.”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2025 Date Posted: 04.14.2025 10:49 Story ID: 495226 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 55 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 57 Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.