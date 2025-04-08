US assets depart for DEFENDER 25 exercise alongside Allies and partners

Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, DEFENDER 25, is a large-scale U.S. Army exercise that tests how quickly, and effectively American troops can deploy to Europe and defend the Eastern Flank with NATO Allies and partners. Beginning April 10, 2025, equipment and personnel depart the U.S. to demonstrate the U.S. military’s ability to send forces across long distances, maintain operations, and support its Allies from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. This exercise confirms the capabilities to deny aggressors and reinforces the U.S. commitment to NATO’s defense strategy and increases combat capability to deter with power.



“This is about global deterrence,” said Gen. Christoper Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “Everything we demonstrate we can do with our Allies and partners we can pick up and do anywhere. DEFENDER gets us sets and reps at theater logistics and warfighting at scale that isn’t being done anywhere else right now.”



After arriving in Europe, U.S. forces take part in three major exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian. These drills involve approximately 25,000 troops from the U.S., Allies, and partners working together to improve coordination, tactics, and equipment compatibility. The training takes place in 18 countries, including Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden, occurring from May 11-June 24, 2025. By strengthening teamwork and military readiness, these exercises help ensure U.S., NATO Allies, and partner forces are able to respond decisively with lethal force to dominate and win against military forces that threaten regional national sovereignties.



This marks DEFENDER’s sixth iteration, deploying 5,400 troops and equipment from the U.S. to bolster global security. The 21st Theater Sustainment Command integrates inbound troops and their equipment into foreign training areas. Meanwhile, five near simultaneous Allied and partner airborne operations will take place in Finland, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, and Sweden during Swift Response 25. From May 11-31, the power projection rehearsal focuses on the expansion of critical capabilities on the battlefield in the High North and Baltics through intricate airborne operations and the integration of technology in support of the U.S. Army Modernization Strategy and DOD Arctic Strategy. In addition to airborne operations, a hospital exercise, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems Rapid Infiltration training, air assaults, and experimentation are occurring in Swift Response 25.



Immediate Response 25 is the second phase during which approximately 12,000 U.S. Allies and partners assemble during theater opening activities from May 26-June 9 to reinforce cyber defenses and demonstrate security capabilities while continuing NATO integration through state partnership readiness programs and combined training events. Immediate Response 25 demonstrates multinational live fires conducted with NATO networks, a cyber exercise, a river crossing, and defense protection exercises hosted in eight countries, including Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovakia.



The final phase, Saber Guardian 25, enhances NATO land component mission command and improves coordination among NATO Allied and partner forces in a fast-moving environment. Starting with a long tactical road march by U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the realistic and multi-domain training brings together approximately 10,000 multinational troops from June 9-24 and takes place in Czechia, Hungary, and Romania. Saber Guardian 25 includes convoys, river crossings, live-fire events, and a rocket live-fire exercise, reinforcing U.S. capabilities and readiness to defend its Allies.



The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus and other U.S. Army units will conduct a series of dynamic performances and community engagements across Bulgaria, Hungary, and Romania ahead of DEFENDER 25. These outreach events will include interactive and static displays aimed at bolstering international camaraderie and informing local communities about exercises.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe, scheduled by U.S. European Command and conducted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa involving more than 25 Allied and partner nations. Upon the conclusion of DEFENDER 25 and the series of exercises, the 21st TSC will ensure all U.S. troops and equipment return to home stations.



Media can view and download high-resolution photos, videos, and stories at www.dvidshub.net/feature/defendereurope. For updates on potential coverage opportunities, email media@army.mil.

