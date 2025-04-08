Guam National Guard Infantry Company Makes History with Alexander Hamilton Award Win

BARRIGADA READINESS CENTER, Guam — In an unprecedented move, B Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam National Guard, known as "Team Binadu," was awarded the prestigious Alexander Hamilton Award on April 12, 2025. The award, typically reserved for artillery units, recognizes the best Army National Guard unit across a range of criteria including mission performance, training excellence, and community impact.



Gen. Ronald P. Clark, U.S. Army Pacific commander, presented the award to the company, highlighting the evolving nature of warfare and the critical role infantry units now play in complex air defense operations.



"This company, despite winning an award that is normally reserved for an air defense formation, is vital and integral to the air defense mission," said Gen. Clark. "As the 94th AAMDC commander, Sea Dragon 6 Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello said, ‘we’re all air defenders when it comes down to it.’"



Team Binadu, whose name signifies the pack mentality of the local deer on Guam, distinguished themselves during their year-long mobilization in support of Task Force Talon, providing security for the THAAD battery on island.



Their accomplishments included rebuilding security infrastructure devastated by Typhoon Mawar, successfully deterring site incursions, and becoming the first unit to down a drone on U.S. soil using the FS-LIDS counter-UAS system.



"Their ability to use the FS-LIDS for example to down unmanned aerial systems is something that is a little bit different as we look at what a traditional infantry mission would be," said Gen. Clark. "Going forward, it really underscores the importance of our ability to leverage technology and capabilities to get after emerging threats."



Beyond their security mission, Team Binadu demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the local community. They organized supply drives for animal shelters, participated in numerous beach and memorial cleanups, and volunteered countless hours to help reopen schools damaged by Typhoon Mawar.



"Fit. Disciplined. Motivated. They embodied what’s best about our citizen Soldier and the National Guard, but just Soldiers in general," praised Gen. Clark. "That focus on the warrior ethos, lethality as their watchword."



This historic win underscores the strategic importance of Guam in the Indo-Pacific region and recognizes the dedication and adaptability of the Guam National Guard in facing evolving security challenges.



"Guam is the homeland," emphasized Gen. Clark. "Our ability to be able to defend the homeland from Guam with Soldiers who have skin in the game; it's their island, it's their families, it's their mission to defend the homeland and they’re doing it at such an exceptional level."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2025 Date Posted: 04.14.2025 01:50 Story ID: 495221 Location: BARRIGADA READINESS CENTER, GU Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam National Guard Infantry Company Makes History with Alexander Hamilton Award Win, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.