Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leadership signs April observance proclamations

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, 1st Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich, first sergeant for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, sign April observance proclamations for 2025 for the Month of the Military Child, Autism Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 8, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Each observance is supported by various organizations throughout the installation every year. (U.S. Army Photo)

First Sgt. Thomas Ninkovich, first sergeant for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez, signed April observance proclamations for 2025 for the Month of the Military Child, Autism Awareness Month, and Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 8, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Each observance is supported by various organizations throughout the installation every year.



